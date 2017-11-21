We’re looking for answers during this offensive drought

The gang is joined by Kurt R. to dig into what is keeping the other three lines from finding the back of the net

The sports opinions are fiery this week, with Kurt joining the gang to discuss Nolan Patrick’s return, the Radko Gudas suspension, and the disappearing offense. The slumping Wayne Simmonds and snake-bitten Travis Konecny are also topics, as is whether or not trading Brayden Schenn was a mistake.

