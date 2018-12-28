When is the 2019 Winter Classic? What to know about Blackhawks vs. Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium

Since 2008, the NHL has taken two teams and thrust them into the elements for the Winter Classic on New Years. For 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will square off with the Boston Bruins in Notre Dame Stadium. It will be the Blackhawks' fourth appearance and the Bruins' third, as these two Original Six teams meet up in an inter-conference showdown.

The Blackhawks haven't won any of their previous three appearances, while the Bruins are 1-1. Looking at this season, the Bruins are 20-14-4 whereas the Blackhawks are 14-20-6. Both teams have had some rocky moments so far this year, with the Blackhawks firing head coach Joel Quenneville earlier in the season, but they'll try to get 2019 off on the right foot.

Here's what to know about the upcoming Winter Classic.

2019 Winter Classic: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 1



Tuesday, Jan. 1 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana



Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana Channel: NBC



NBC Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Both teams, naturally, will be rocking throwbacks for the Classic, with the Blackhawks donning black threads with white accents and the Bruins wearing white sweaters with gold and black stripes. it puts the "classic" in Winter Classic, and with these two storied franchises, it should give the game a seriously throwback feel.