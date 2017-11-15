Who’s Playing for Boston vs. Anaheim? 11/15/17
Who’s Playing for Boston vs. Anaheim? 11/15/17
Good question.
Your guess is as good as mine!
Boston Bruins lineup:
Forwards:
Here’s what yesterday’s practice looked like towards the end:
Peter Cehlarik - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano - Jordan Szwarz - Danton Heinen
Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Jake DeBrusk
Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Kenny Agostino
David Krejci labeled himself a game-time decision. Given Anaheim’s propensity for being...”creative” with the rules, I’d prefer him to sit this one out.
Defense Pairings:
Paul Postma/Rob O’Gara - Kevan Miller
At this point, flip a coin and that who will be in the Left spot on the last pairing.
Goaltenders:
Anaheim Ducks Lineup:
Per Dailyfaceoff.com:
Forwards:
Rickard Rakell - Derek Grant - Corey Perry
Andrew Cogliano - Drew Wagner - Jakob Silfverberg
Dennis Rasmussen - Antoine Vermette - Logan Shaw
Nick Ritchie - Kalle Kossila - Kevin Roy
Defense Pairings:
Hampus Lindholm - Josh Manson
Francois Bauchemin - Brandon Montour
Goaltenders:
John Gibson
Ryan Miller
