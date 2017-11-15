Who’s Playing for Boston vs. Anaheim? 11/15/17

Good question.

Your guess is as good as mine!

Forwards:

Here’s what yesterday’s practice looked like towards the end:

Peter Cehlarik - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano - Jordan Szwarz - Danton Heinen

Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Jake DeBrusk

Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Kenny Agostino

David Krejci labeled himself a game-time decision. Given Anaheim’s propensity for being...”creative” with the rules, I’d prefer him to sit this one out.

Defense Pairings:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma/Rob O’Gara - Kevan Miller

At this point, flip a coin and that who will be in the Left spot on the last pairing.

Goaltenders:

Tuukka Rask

Anton Khudobin

Per Dailyfaceoff.com:

Forwards:

Rickard Rakell - Derek Grant - Corey Perry

Andrew Cogliano - Drew Wagner - Jakob Silfverberg

Dennis Rasmussen - Antoine Vermette - Logan Shaw

Nick Ritchie - Kalle Kossila - Kevin Roy

Defense Pairings:

Hampus Lindholm - Josh Manson

Francois Bauchemin - Brandon Montour

Sami Vatanen - Kevin Bieksa

Goaltenders:

John Gibson

Ryan Miller