Who’s playing for Boston vs. San Jose 11/18/17
Lineups for the San Jose game are right here!
Boston Bruins Lineups:
Forwards:
Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk - David Krejci - Peter Cehlarik
Frank Vatrano - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari
Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Jordan Szwarz
Defense Pairings:
Goaltenders:
San Jose Sharks Lineup:
Per DailyFaceoff:
Forwards:
Joonas Donskoi - Joe Thornton - Joe Pavelski
Melker Karlsson - Logan Couture - Tomas Hertl
Kevin Labanc - Chris Tierney - Mikkel Boedker
Timo Meier - Barclay Woodrow - Joel Ward
Defense Pairings:
Joakim Ryan - Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Justin Braun
Brendan Dillon - Tim Heed
Goaltenders:
-
