Who’s playing for Boston vs. San Jose 11/18/17

Lineups for the San Jose game are right here!

Forwards:

Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk - David Krejci - Peter Cehlarik

Frank Vatrano - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Jordan Szwarz

Defense Pairings:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Paul Postma - Brandon Carlo

Rob O’Gara - Kevan Miller

Goaltenders:

Anton Khudobin

Tuukka Rask

Per DailyFaceoff:

Forwards:

Joonas Donskoi - Joe Thornton - Joe Pavelski

Melker Karlsson - Logan Couture - Tomas Hertl

Kevin Labanc - Chris Tierney - Mikkel Boedker

Timo Meier - Barclay Woodrow - Joel Ward

Defense Pairings:

Joakim Ryan - Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Justin Braun

Brendan Dillon - Tim Heed

Goaltenders:

Martin Jones

Aaron Dell