Who’s playing for Boston vs. the Maple Leafs? (11/11/17)

Let’s have a do over, shall we?

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen - Jordan Szwarz - Anders Bjork

Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Jake DeBrusk

Marchand and Acciari are game-time decisions.

Defense Pairings:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma - Kevan Miller

Goaltenders:

Tuukka Rask

Anton Khudobin

Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup:

Via Dailyfaceoff.com:

Forwards:

Leo Komarov - Nazem Kadri - William Nylander

James Van Reimsdyk - Patrick Marleau - Zach Hyman

Connor Brown - Tyler Bozak - Mitch Marner

Matt Martin - Dominic Moore - Josh Leivo

Auston Mathews is confirmed out.

Defense Pairings:

Morgan Rielly - Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner - Nikita Zaitsev

Andreas Borgman - Connor Carrick

Goaltending:

Curtis McElhinney

Frederick Anderson