Who’s playing for Boston vs. the Maple Leafs? (11/11/17)
Who’s playing for Boston vs. the Maple Leafs? (11/11/17)
Let’s have a do over, shall we?
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen - Jordan Szwarz - Anders Bjork
Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari
Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Jake DeBrusk
Marchand and Acciari are game-time decisions.
Defense Pairings:
Goaltenders:
Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup:
Via Dailyfaceoff.com:
Forwards:
Leo Komarov - Nazem Kadri - William Nylander
James Van Reimsdyk - Patrick Marleau - Zach Hyman
Connor Brown - Tyler Bozak - Mitch Marner
Matt Martin - Dominic Moore - Josh Leivo
Auston Mathews is confirmed out.
Defense Pairings:
Jake Gardiner - Nikita Zaitsev
Andreas Borgman - Connor Carrick
Goaltending:
Frederick Anderson
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012