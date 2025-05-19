Brad Marchand grew up rooting for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Sunday he made history against his favorite childhood team, becoming the first player in NHL history to win at least five Game 7s against the same franchise. The last four times (2013, 2018, 2019 and 2024) he ended the Leafs' playoff hopes he was in a Boston Bruins jersey, but this time it was as a member of the Florida Panthers, thanks to a trade in March.

In Sunday's 6-1 victory, Marchand had a goal and two assists, leaving the Maple Leafs once again out of the playoffs before the conference round in what has been a decade of postseason disappointment.

After the win, Marchand spoke about beating the Leafs and what it's like not only to go against Toronto's players, but their fans as well.

"I grew up a Leafs fan, and I enjoy playing against the Leafs," Marchand said. "I enjoy interacting with fans. It's fun. I don't take myself too seriously. I love getting made fun of and I love making fun of people. If you can't take it, then so be it. I'm going to enjoy the moments that I have. When I come in here and I get booed, I'm good. I'm going to show it. I'm going to enjoy that."

The Stanley Cup champion continued, saying, "I think the thing about Toronto is that their fans are very in your face. They're aggressive. They let you hear it all the time. So it's just fun to interact [with them]. I interact with a lot of fans and I enjoy that part of it."

NHL Playoffs 2025: Seth Jones' big game powers Panthers past Maple Leafs, leads 3 Stars of the Night Austin Nivison

Marchand's three points puts him at second all-time in career playoff scoring against the Maple Leafs (37) and he passed Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin (8) for most career Game 7 points among active players (10). Despite his major contribution to the crucial Game 7 win, Marchand emphasized it was a group effort.

"It wasn't me that beat them, it was our team," the 37-year-old said.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who is now 6-0 in Game 7s, spoke to the impact Marchand has already had on the team, specifically the young players.

"He's affected those guys in such a positive way of thinking about the game, and making plays in small areas and making them feel those two young guys have it in them," Maurice said.

Toronto led the series 2-0 to start and lost the lead thanks in part to Florida's new addition.

Advancing to the Eastern Conference Final was not only a positive for the Panthers, but the Bruins as well, who are watching these playoffs from the couch for the first time since 2016.

The Bruins had what can only be described as a disaster of a season, firing coach Jim Montgomery in November and finishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a 33-39-10 record, tied for the worst in the conference. Good news was hard to come by at TD Garden this year, and this Panthers win -- while it may be bitter watching their former star thrive in his new threads -- does bring something positive for Boston.

The trade agreement with the Panthers was to receive a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick in return for Marchand and the pick becomes a first-round selection if Florida reached the conference finals and the left wing played in at least 50% of the playoff games. The first part of the clause can be checked off if Marchand plays Game 1 of their upcoming series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the second part can be checked off as well.