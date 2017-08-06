Why the Colorado Avalanche should stop playing and trade Matt Duchene (or not)

Five months after his name headlined candidates to be moved at the NHL trade deadline, the Colorado Avalanche's Matt Duchene has yet to be moved.

This despite persistent speculation both before, during and long after the start of free agency this summer that Avs general manager Joe Sakic would find a new home for Colorado's center.

As the saga drags into August and Duchene, left to embrace the uncertainty of his 2017-18 season, remains an unceremonious member of the Avalanche, here's a look at why Colorado should end the games and finally trade its forward -- and why they should not:

Why the Avalanche should trade Matt Duchene

Because they've virtually said they will. Over and over again. This is the NHL, where veteran names are floated in trade talks rather often, and obviously a team shouldn't be held to its word just because of rampant speculation about a specific player -- in this case, Duchene. But this isn't like a lot of situations. This is a case of a historically bad organization reportedly -- and repeatedly -- dangling its best player on the trade block and then, if reports are correct, struggling to pull the trigger on a deal and allowing a season-old distraction to carry into another year.

Getting good value for a player of Duchene's caliber is crucial, yes, but even more crucial at this point is Sakic proving the Avalanche are headed in the right direction. That doesn't mean he should make a move just to make a move, but it does mean he should take into consideration the fact his team has been utterly unable to win, let alone come close to it, with Duchene as the Avs' headliner -- and that he's subsequently left Duchene to wonder aloud how and why he hasn't been shipped elsewhere. If Newsday's Arthur Staple is right, Duchene's agent, Pat Brisson, has long been unhappy about the entire ordeal.

Duchene isn't a bad player. Not even close. So it's fair for Sakic to want to hold out for a hefty compensation package in trade talks. But at some point he must also realize that, outside of Colorado, his most prized asset fits best as a second- or, in the most ideal environment, a third-line center. Sure, playoff teams might not be the only ones after Duchene, who could warrant a much larger role elsewhere. But expecting multiple first-round draft picks

Why the Avalanche should keep Matt Duchene