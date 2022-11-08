We are somewhat limited in what we can bet on tonight. The NBA is taking the night off in order to encourage players and fans to vote on Election Day. Still, there's NHL action on the docket in addition to some college football.

Let's not waste any more time and dive right into Tuesday's picks.

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Golden Knights at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN+

Key Trend : The Golden Knights are 4-0 in their last four road games

: The Golden Knights are 4-0 in their last four road games The Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

The Golden Knights have been arguably the hottest team in hockey to begin the 2022-23 season. They are tied with the Bruins for the best record in the league at 11-2-0 and are riding a seven-game winning streak. Despite being on the road, there's no way I'm betting against Vegas in this spot.

Goaltender Logan Thompson has been a key factor in the Golden Knights' success, compiling a 6-2-0 record to go along a 2.01 goals-against-average (fourth in the NHL) and a .934 save percentage (fifth in the NHL). The 25-year-old netminder has only allowed more than three goals on one occasion this season and has recorded a pair of shutouts. Thompson will likely be back between the pipes on Tuesday since backup Adin Hill was in net in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are dealing with issues in the goaltending department. Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov are both out of the lineup due to injury, so Erik Kallgren will get the start on Tuesday. Kallgren does have four starts under his belt, but has surrendered at least four goals in two of those outings. From an offensive standpoint, Vegas ranks seventh in the league in scoring with 3.54 goals-per-game. On top of that, star center Jack Eichel has been on an absolute tear as of late with at least one point in each of his last five games.

Don't overthink this one and take the road underdog that is scorching hot.

💰 The Picks

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: Ohio -2.5 (-110): -- What's Tuesday night without a little MACtion? We've got a matchup between one of the MAC's top scoring offenses in Ohio and the MAC's top defense in Miami (Ohio). I'm expecting a close contest, but I'm taking the Bobcats' stellar offensive attack to be the difference in this one.

If you haven't watched Ohio play this season, the name you need to know is quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Throughout the 2022 season, Rourke has completed 68.5 percent of his passes to the tune of 21 touchdown and just four interceptions. Rourke is coming off a strong performance against Buffalo last week in which he completed 20-of-29 passes for 317 yards and five touchdowns compared to just a single interception. One of his favorite targets is former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz, who has 55 receptions for 710 yards and nine touchdowns on the year.

The Bobcats average 33.4 points-per-game, which is the second-most in the MAC behind only Toledo. On the other hand, the RedHawks surrender just 21.4 points-per-game, which leads the MAC. It's certainly worth noting that Buffalo yields the fourth-fewest points in the MAC (27.0) per contest, but Ohio was able to put up 45 points on them in last week's 45-24 victory.

Key Trend: Ohio is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

Flames at Devils, 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN+

The Pick: Devils (-140): -- These are two teams going in very different directions. The Devils are one of the league's hottest teams as they enter Tuesday riding a six-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Flames have dropped five consecutive games, including back-to-back overtimes contests to the Devils and Islanders. That's why I have no problem siding with the home team in this spot.

New Jersey is currently averaging 3.67 goals-per-game, which is good for fifth in the NHL. Star winger Jesper Bratt has been playing out of his mind and had registered at least one point in each of the Devils' first 11 games, which set a franchise record. Nico Hischier has also gotten off to a tremendous start centering the team's top line and thrived in the face-off circle winning 60.4 percent of his draws (ninth in the NHL).

With the Flames struggling, I'll gladly take the Devils to continue their winning ways at home, where they've only lost twice so far this season.

Key Trend: The Devils are 7-0 in their last seven games against Western Conference teams