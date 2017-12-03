WIIM Meetup December 9th

J.J. and Prashanth will be in town repping WIIM

Are you going to the game on December 9th or plan to be in the area? If so, Prashanth and I would like to extend our invitation to a WIIM meetup after the Red Wings take on the St. Louis Blues at the LCA. The game starts at 1pm and we’ll be in the stands watching/cheering on the Wings, but the area around LCA will be a new experience to behold and a chance for us to celebrate/mourn after the game is over.

If you’re going to be around, we’d love to share in the celebration with you, as well as take an opportunity to meet some of the best fans out there face-to-face. Let us know if you can make it out and, more importantly, let’s hear everybody’s suggestions on best meeting places for a couple of out-of-towners who haven’t built up their best go-to places for how the new layout looks. We’ll update as we get the plan finalized.

Thanks and LGRW!