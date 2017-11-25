Wild atrocious in 6-3 loss to Blues

Minnesota laid a rotten egg in St. Louis. It was a 6-3 loss in which the Wild gave up 3 power play goals and 2 short handed goals. Devan Dubnyk wasn’t good from the drop of the puck and the Wild played brutally bad, undisciplined hockey that gave the Blues 7 power plays. Minnesota gave up 40 shots on goal and were utterly inept against the Central Division leaders.

The Good

Not much

The Bad

  • Wild power play gave up two short handed goals
  • Dubnyk
  • The Wild’s defense was god awful and it starts with Kyle Quincey’s turnover in front of Dubnyk that ended up being the 2nd goal of the game for the Blues.
  • The Penalty kill gave up three goals. It was so good up to this point and it just wasn’t at any point in the game.
  • The Wild’s offense was crap and couldn’t mount anything at 5-on-5. When it did generate a few chances, Jake Allen bested the Wild every time.
  • The Wild gave up 40 shots on goal and never once eclipsed 10 shots in a period, which means that they never put a decent amount of pressure on Allen and the Blues at any point in the game.
  • After giving up 3 goals in the first period, Bruce Boudreau went back with Dubnyk for the second period. Dubnyk should have been pulled because he was so obviously fighting the puck.
  • Kyle Brodziak scored a short-handed goal. With so many opportunities to score shorties with the Wild never coming to fruition, the SHG in the third period stood as the game-winner.

Basically, just ‘F’ this game.

