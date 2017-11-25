Wild atrocious in 6-3 loss to Blues

Minnesota laid a rotten egg in St. Louis. It was a 6-3 loss in which the Wild gave up 3 power play goals and 2 short handed goals. Devan Dubnyk wasn’t good from the drop of the puck and the Wild played brutally bad, undisciplined hockey that gave the Blues 7 power plays. Minnesota gave up 40 shots on goal and were utterly inept against the Central Division leaders.

The Good

Not much

Charlie Coyle got a short handed goal.

The Wild power play was 2-for-3 and stayed hot. In fact, it was really the only part of the Wild’s game that gave them a chance.

Players not named Nino Niederreiter or Jason Zucker scored. Yep, Coyle, Zack Mitchell, and Eric Staal all scored to bring the Wild to within 1 goal.

The Bad

Wild power play gave up two short handed goals

Dubnyk

The Wild’s defense was god awful and it starts with Kyle Quincey’s turnover in front of Dubnyk that ended up being the 2nd goal of the game for the Blues.

The Penalty kill gave up three goals. It was so good up to this point and it just wasn’t at any point in the game.

The Wild’s offense was crap and couldn’t mount anything at 5-on-5. When it did generate a few chances, Jake Allen bested the Wild every time.

The Wild gave up 40 shots on goal and never once eclipsed 10 shots in a period, which means that they never put a decent amount of pressure on Allen and the Blues at any point in the game.

After giving up 3 goals in the first period, Bruce Boudreau went back with Dubnyk for the second period. Dubnyk should have been pulled because he was so obviously fighting the puck.

Kyle Brodziak scored a short-handed goal. With so many opportunities to score shorties with the Wild never coming to fruition, the SHG in the third period stood as the game-winner.

Basically, just ‘F’ this game.