Wild atrocious in 6-3 loss to Blues
Minnesota laid a rotten egg in St. Louis. It was a 6-3 loss in which the Wild gave up 3 power play goals and 2 short handed goals. Devan Dubnyk wasn’t good from the drop of the puck and the Wild played brutally bad, undisciplined hockey that gave the Blues 7 power plays. Minnesota gave up 40 shots on goal and were utterly inept against the Central Division leaders.
The Good
Not much
- Charlie Coyle got a short handed goal.
- The Wild power play was 2-for-3 and stayed hot. In fact, it was really the only part of the Wild’s game that gave them a chance.
- Players not named Nino Niederreiter or Jason Zucker scored. Yep, Coyle, Zack Mitchell, and Eric Staal all scored to bring the Wild to within 1 goal.
The Bad
- Wild power play gave up two short handed goals
- Dubnyk
- The Wild’s defense was god awful and it starts with Kyle Quincey’s turnover in front of Dubnyk that ended up being the 2nd goal of the game for the Blues.
- The Penalty kill gave up three goals. It was so good up to this point and it just wasn’t at any point in the game.
- The Wild’s offense was crap and couldn’t mount anything at 5-on-5. When it did generate a few chances, Jake Allen bested the Wild every time.
- The Wild gave up 40 shots on goal and never once eclipsed 10 shots in a period, which means that they never put a decent amount of pressure on Allen and the Blues at any point in the game.
- After giving up 3 goals in the first period, Bruce Boudreau went back with Dubnyk for the second period. Dubnyk should have been pulled because he was so obviously fighting the puck.
- Kyle Brodziak scored a short-handed goal. With so many opportunities to score shorties with the Wild never coming to fruition, the SHG in the third period stood as the game-winner.
Basically, just ‘F’ this game.
