Wild defenseman Ryan Suter to miss postseason after surgery on broken ankle

The Minnesota Wild have playoff aspirations, currently sitting at 98 points. However, if they get there, they'll have to get through the postseason without one of their best players. Defenseman Ryan Suter will miss the playoffs, as he gets surgery on a broken bone in his ankle.

Suter was the Wild's iron man. He led the team in minutes in addition to starting 242 consecutive games. He evolved into a top backcheck player over time, but his injury against the Stars on Saturday night derailed that streak. The injury came when Suter was slammed into the boards against Dallas in a 4-1 loss.

It's a brutal injury for a team that isn't even promised a playoff berth, but will not have a fun match-up regardless of who it plays. Its likely matchup at the moment is against the Winnipeg Jets, an offensive powerhouse that losing a defenseman would hurt against no matter who it was, let alone the team's best. This will just make the Wild's road that much more difficult as it will have to deal with goal-scoring extraordinaire Patrik Laine.

Losing Suter doesn't necessarily sink the Wild, but it's a brutal blow. The veteran is coming off a season in which his plus-minus was 34, despite falling to -1 this year. He had six goals and 45 assists this season. Rookie Carson Soucy will have to make an immediate impact for the Wild to make any kind of dent this year.