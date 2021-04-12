The NHL and Minnesota Wild jointly announced that Monday night's Wild vs. Blues game in Minnesota will be postponed following Sunday's fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. The decision came after the Minnesota Twins postponed their home game against the Boston Red Sox earlier in the afternoon.

According to the league's release, the decision was made "out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center." The NHL also extended "sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright."

The Wild announced that the game would be rescheduled for May 12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed by police after being pulled over for a traffic violation in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, the chief of police for Brooklyn Center said that officers attempted to arrest Wright after determining he had an outstanding warrant, but Wright got back in his vehicle.

The police chief said an unidentified officer attempted to use her Taser but instead grabbed her gun and fired a single shot at Wright. He died at the scene.

Monday's sports postponements come amidst civil unrest in the city, as protesters and law enforcement continue to clash in the wake of the killing. Sunday's incident occurred just miles away from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest last May. Derek Chauvin, the officer being charged with Floyd's murder, is currently on trial in Minnesota.