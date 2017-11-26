Wild Vs. Blues Recap: *BOING*

Blues bounce back in big way against Wild.

Blues Forwards:

Vladimir Sobotka - Paul Stastny - Alexander Steen

Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko

Dmitrij Jaskin - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Scottie Upshall - Kyle Brodziak - Chris Thorburn

Blues Defensemen:

Jay Bouwmeester - Alex Pietrangelo

Joel Edmundson - Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn - Robert Bortuzzo

Starting Goaltender:

Jake Allen

Game Highlights:

After a disappointing loss to the Predators on Friday night, the Blues took on the Wild on Saturday night. The team hoped to improve on their zero goal output a night before. Paul Stastny was the first one on the team to get that memo apparently as he scored the first goal of the night. With the Blues second powerplay unit out, Stastny redirected a pass from Vladimir Sobotka giving the Blues the 1-0 lead.

Dmitrij Jaskin tallied the second Blues goal of the night. Kyle Quincey failed to clear the puck. More like he cleared it to Jaskin, and Jaskin slid it past Wild started Devin Dubnyk.

While still in the first period, the Blues extended their lead to three. The Blues tripled their offensive output in just one period. This time Jaden Schwartz gets in on the fun. Tarasenko gets the initial shot on Dubnyk. The Wild failed to clear the puck out and the Blues kept on the puck. Tarasenko got the puck in front of the net and Schwartz was there to bang it past Dubnyk.

With five minutes to go in the second period, the Wild finally got on the board. With the Blues on the powerplay Charlie Coyle stole a pass from Sammy Blais and sniped the puck past Jake Allen to cut the Blues lead to 3-1.

The Blues added to their 3-1 lead in an unlikely way. While shorthanded, Kyle Brodziak takes advantage of a miscue and stole the puck away for a break away. Dubnyk can’t stop the Brodziak wrister and it was 4-1 Blues.

The Wild got the goal right back. As the powerplay was ending Zach Mitchell taps the puck past Allen.

The Wild get powerplay goal number two of the period. Eric Staal redirected a shot on goal. Allen made the initial save, but Staal was able to get the rebound and put it in. Just like that it was 4-3 Blues.

The Blues powerplay struck again to stop the Wild comeback. Schwartz found the back of the net for the second time of the night. Schwartz waited for the right time to strike and found it. 5-3 Blues.

With six minutes left in the game, the Blues scored another powerplay goal. This one was a little more important because it was Sammy Blais first NHL goal. 6-3 Blues.

That was your final 6-3 Blues and a beautiful way to bounce back after the Nashville loss.

Goals:

Paul Stastny(6) from Vladimir Sobotka(8) and Alexander Steen(9)

Dmitrij Jaskin(3) from Chris Thorburn(3)

Jaden Schwartz (12) from Vladimir Tarasenko(15)

Charlie Coyle(1) unassisted

Kyle Brodziak(3) unassisted

Zach Mitchell(2) from Daniel Winnik(4) and Tyler Ennis(3)

Eric Staal(8) from Matt Dumba(9) and Jason Zucker(7)

Jaden Schwartz(13) from Colton Parayko(9) and Vladimir Tarasenko(16)

Sammy Blais(1) from Alexander Steen(9) and Colton Parayko(10)

Numbers and Stuff:

Shots on Goal - 40 STL 25 MINN

Minnesota was 2 for 3 on the powerplay. The Blues were 3 for 8

The Blues now move to 19-2-0 on the second end of back to back games.

