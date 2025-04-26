The Minnesota Wild will try to increase their series lead on the Vegas Golden Knights in a 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Game 4 showdown on Saturday. Minnesota entered the series as the underdog, but have taken a 2-1 series lead as Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy lead all postseason players with four goals a piece. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Min. is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas is a -149 favorite on the money line (risk $149 to win $100) in the latest Wild vs. Golden Knights odds, while Minnesota is the +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Knights are also -1.5 (+167) on the puck line. Before making any Golden Knights vs. Wild picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the first full week of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-54 on top-rated NHL puck line and over/under betting picks, returning nearly $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Now, here are its two best bets for Golden Knights vs. Wild on Saturday:

Wild +1.5 on the puck line (-204)



The general consensus is that Vegas is too confident and experienced to go into a 3-1 series hole, but Minnesota has proven to be a worthy opponent. It could be difficult for the Wild to bury five goals a third night in a row, but they should still be confident after winning four straight games on home ice. The SportsLine projection model has the Wild covering the puck line in 70% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Wild vs. Golden Knights on Saturday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that ended the season going a combined 77-53 on over/under and puck-line picks.

Kirill Kaprizov 2+ points (+150)

Kirill the Thrill has tallied at least two points in each of first three games of these playoffs and is in a three-way tie for most postseason points in the NHL with seven. He has registered 13 points in his last nine games overall and isn't expected to slow down against a Golden Knights team he scored on twice during the regular season. DraftKings Sportsbook lists him at +150 two have another two-plus points outing.

Want more NHL picks for Saturday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Tomas Hertl Over 2.5 shots (+120)

The Czech power forward has registered three or more shots on goal in seven of his last nine games and has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) to show for it. He has registered 64 shots in 32 career regular-season games against Minnesota, and his production will be a key to Vegas evening out the series. Hertl is listed at +120 at BetMGM Sportsbook to tally over 2.5 shots in Game 4 on Saturday.