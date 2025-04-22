The Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) will try to add to their series lead when they host the Minnesota Wild (0-1) in Game 2 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl tallied a goal and an assist, while Brett Howden scored two third-period goals for the Knights, who took Game 1 in Sin City, 4-2. Vegas also swept the three-game regular-season series against Minnesota, who got two goals from Matt Boldy in the first-round opener.

Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena in Carson, NV is set for 11 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a -244 favorite on the money line (risk $244 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Wild odds, while Minnesota is the +198 underdog (risk $100 to win $198). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Knights are also -1.5 (+111) on the puck line. Before making any Wild vs. Golden Knights picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are three best bets for Golden Knights vs. Wild on Tuesday:

Wild +1.5 on the puck line (-132)



Minnesota won four of their last five games of the regular season, winning each of those games in overtime while covering the puck line in each event. The SportsLine projection model has the Wild repeating this trend in well over 65% of simulations ahead of Game 2.

Over 5.5 goals (-105)

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to hit over 5.5 goals in 45 of their 83 games played this season, while the Wild have hit that same mark in 39 games over that span. Vegas has scored four or more goals in four straight games while Minnesota has scored three or more goals in four of their last six games. The Over is priced at -105 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kirill Kaprizov anytime goalscorer (+175)

The Russian winger registered two goals against the Golden Knights during the regular season and was buzzing around the net in Game 1 as he tallied two assists. He scored nine goals total in 15 regular-season games against the Pacific Division. DraftKings Sportsbook prices Kaprizov at +175 to find the back of the net in Game 2.