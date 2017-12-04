Wilderness Walk: Another Loss in Minnesota
The US Women’s National team played Canada last night in Minnesota. That and more in today’s Walk!
Last night, the Women’s National Team played Team Canada at the Excel Energy Center, but were unable to find a win, losing 2-1.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild won in overtime against the Blues on Saturday and play the LA Kings and Darcy Kuemper tomorrow.
Wild News
Wild notes: Defense jumps in on offense, with results | Star Tribune
The Wild’s defense have been more active in the offensive zone recently, and that helps the Wild be a more complete team.
Matt Dumba’s maturation coming just in time for Wild | Pioneer Press
While Jared Spurgeon has been injured, Matt Dumba has stepped up and played well.
Wild’s Ryan Murphy making most of his opportunity on back end | Pioneer Press
Despite the good news, Murphy initially forgot his passport.
Old Soul: Zucker's growth produces a player mature beyond his years | Wild.com
“Wild forward's germination showing on, off playing surface”
Off the Trail
Canada edges Team USA 2-1 in overtime in women's hockey at Xcel Energy Center | Star Tribune
“Warrord's Marvin calls series with northern rival a "marathon,"with Olympics as finish line.“
Lightning Passing Problems Contributing to Slump | The Hockey Writers
You’re not alone Lightning fans, at this point, Wild fans are also very familiar with passing problems.
Mike Keenan out as coach/GM of KHL’s Kunlun Red Star | NBC Sports
In a matter of days, Keenan was relieved of both his GM and coaching duties.
