Wilderness Walk: Back In This Thing!

After an incredible comeback win last night, the Wild is back in the hunt!

After falling behind 3-0 in the second period against the defending Western Conference Champs, the Wild rallied for a ginormous win and got itself back in the race for the Central Division. Don’t get me wrong, the nine-point gap that still separates the Wild from the first-place St. Louis Blues is massive. But when you consider that Minnesota was in dead last just a couple weeks ago, and has already climbed back into the middle of the pack, well... Bruce Boudreau and his players should be very proud of the way the team has played over the past week and change.

Last night’s contest was incredibly fun to watch (at least once the Wild started to battle back late in the second), and with the Predators on a five-game winning streak coming in, it was also completely unpredictable. Great game, great spectacle, great win.

Now Minnesota goes back out on the road for just one game against Washington before returning home once again. Keep the good times rolling, baby!

The Cars drive us through today’s Walk, with a perfect tune for the Wild’s current mood.

