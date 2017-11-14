Wilderness Walk - Game day edition

Your daily source for puck news in the State of Hockey

Tonight, live at the Xcel Energy Center your Minnesota Wild take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in as many games. The last decision went the Wild’s way thanks to Jason Zucker’s 6th consecutive goal scored for the Wild. If he can score the first goal for the Wild tonight, he will tie a league record with 7 consecutive goals scored for a team.

Zucker would join Cy Denneny who scored 7 consecutive goals for the Ottawa Senators in 1921, and Brian Noonan who accomplished the same feat with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1991. It’s difficult enough to score 6 in a row, so let us not get crazy now and start etching his name in the record books. Just in case though, get the chisel handy.

The Wild are notoriously poor performing against the Flyers. The Wild have their worst record against any 1 opponent. Just 7 wins in 22 contests. Yikes. So the Wild go for 2 consecutive wins against their worst opponent while Jason Zucker goes for an NHL record and 7 consecutive goals for the Wild. Storylines galore!

Now, onto the music. Another gem I’ve found along my mystical music tour called life, yet another reggae infused rock group with some fine melodies and a rock solid rhythm section that is sure to make you scoot your boot right there in your chair. Here’s Can’t Hang with a little ditty they call Peace.

