Wilderness Walk: Gameday Edition

The Minnesota Wild face off against the Winnipeg Jets beyond the Wall later today.

Wild News

The NHL, then and now | Wild.com

“Vets from 2003 Wild squad remain entrenched in Minnesota hockey.”

Kirill Kaprizov Wants to Play in the NHL | The Hockey Writers

An interview with the Wild’s most tantalizing prospect.

Wild-Winnipeg game preview | Star Tribune

Sarah McLellan’s game preview.

Off the Trail

Avs' Landeskog to have hearing for cross-checking Flames' Tkachuk | The Score

Today, the Colorado Avalanche captain will get explain why he crossed checked a player in the neck.

Ovechkin continues ascent up the NHL’s goal-scoring list | NBC Sports

One of the best goalscorer’s in NHL history continues to light the lamp from the same place over and over again.

How a 13-year-old cancer survivor inspired his idol, Alex Ovechkin | Yahoo Sports

But Ovechkin can do more than score goals, he can also be charitable.

What advanced stats tell us about the NHL's top performers this season | The Score

A look at the scoring rates, possession numbers, and expected goals for of the season’s best players.

The Freshman Effect: An NHL Team-by-team Rookie Compendium | The Hockey News

“Take a team-by-team look at how NHL rookies are making an impact this season.”