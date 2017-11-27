Wilderness Walk: Gameday Edition
Wilderness Walk: Gameday Edition
The Minnesota Wild face off against the Winnipeg Jets beyond the Wall later today.
Tonight, the Minnesota Wild will face off against the Winnipeg Jets once again, who the Wild have yet to beat this season.
Wild News
The NHL, then and now | Wild.com
“Vets from 2003 Wild squad remain entrenched in Minnesota hockey.”
Kirill Kaprizov Wants to Play in the NHL | The Hockey Writers
An interview with the Wild’s most tantalizing prospect.
Wild-Winnipeg game preview | Star Tribune
Sarah McLellan’s game preview.
Off the Trail
Avs' Landeskog to have hearing for cross-checking Flames' Tkachuk | The Score
Today, the Colorado Avalanche captain will get explain why he crossed checked a player in the neck.
Ovechkin continues ascent up the NHL’s goal-scoring list | NBC Sports
One of the best goalscorer’s in NHL history continues to light the lamp from the same place over and over again.
How a 13-year-old cancer survivor inspired his idol, Alex Ovechkin | Yahoo Sports
But Ovechkin can do more than score goals, he can also be charitable.
What advanced stats tell us about the NHL's top performers this season | The Score
A look at the scoring rates, possession numbers, and expected goals for of the season’s best players.
The Freshman Effect: An NHL Team-by-team Rookie Compendium | The Hockey News
“Take a team-by-team look at how NHL rookies are making an impact this season.”
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...