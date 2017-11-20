Wilderness Walk: Monday Devils
All the weekend’s NHL news and more!
The Washington Capitals may have ended the Minnesota Wild’s 4-game win streak on Staurday, but tonight, the Wild will get a chance to start a new one against the New Jersey Devils.
Wild News
Sarah McLellan steps in as Star Tribune's Wild beat writer | Star Tribune
An introduction to the Strib’s new Wild beat writer.
Off the Trail
Chance the Rapper plays clueless hockey reporter on ‘SNL’ | NBC Sports
A pretty good skit that pokes fun at our favorite sport.
Chance the Rapper’s hilarious SNL sketch highlights the inaccessibility of hockey | Fear the Fin
Now that we’ve laughed at it, let’s talk about it and its implications.
Flyers to host Penguins in 2019 Stadium Series | The Score
The Penguins and Flyers will get another chance to face each other outdoors next season.
How the Penguins Exploit the Boards | The Hockey Writers
The boards of the rink play an integral part in hockey, and the Penguins are especially good at using them.
Are the Montreal Canadiens headed for a rebuild? | Sportsnet
Probably not with Marc Bergevin as GM.
Power Rankings: Preds, Pens on the rise
The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation