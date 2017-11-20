Wilderness Walk: Monday Devils

All the weekend’s NHL news and more!

The Washington Capitals may have ended the Minnesota Wild’s 4-game win streak on Staurday, but tonight, the Wild will get a chance to start a new one against the New Jersey Devils.

Wild News

Sarah McLellan steps in as Star Tribune's Wild beat writer | Star Tribune

An introduction to the Strib’s new Wild beat writer.

Off the Trail

Chance the Rapper plays clueless hockey reporter on ‘SNL’ | NBC Sports

A pretty good skit that pokes fun at our favorite sport.

Chance the Rapper’s hilarious SNL sketch highlights the inaccessibility of hockey | Fear the Fin

Now that we’ve laughed at it, let’s talk about it and its implications.

Flyers to host Penguins in 2019 Stadium Series | The Score

The Penguins and Flyers will get another chance to face each other outdoors next season.

How the Penguins Exploit the Boards | The Hockey Writers

The boards of the rink play an integral part in hockey, and the Penguins are especially good at using them.

Are the Montreal Canadiens headed for a rebuild? | Sportsnet

Probably not with Marc Bergevin as GM.