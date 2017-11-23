Wilderness Walk: Thanksgiving!

The Wild are reunited with Pominville and Scandella and get the win and college kids are leading the charge in the rookie scoring race.

Happy Turkey Day everybody!

The Minnesota Wild, led by Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter, managed to eke out a win against the Buffalo Sabres. Is it just me, or do the Wild seem to get a key win against the Sabres just when they need it? This one was less impressive than some of the others we have seen in past seasons, but it is still nice to see the Wild bounce back after suffering a defeat at the hands of the New Jersey Devils.

So Wild fans have at least one thing to be thankful for!

Wild News

Off the Trail

