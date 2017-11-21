Wilderness Walk: Who sucked out the feeling Edition

Well, last nights game was kind of a classic Wild snoozer wasn’t it? A nice rush late but just not enough in the tank to put the team over the edge and now we’ve lost 2 in a row and take this train on the road for our next battle on the schedule. The Minnesota Wild fell 4-3 to the New Jersey Devils in overtime last night.

The Wild seemed to wait for the refs to give them a reason to bring some emotion to last nights game, and by the time that happened they were already down 3-1 and dragging their feet through the 3rd period. For whatever reason, there was just no fire lit under the Wild last night and it showed on the ice.

So, who sucked out the feeling, Wild?

