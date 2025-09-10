Star winger Kirill Kaprizov turned down an eight-year, $128 contract extension from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. The contract would've made Kaprizov the highest-paid player in NHL history in terms of both average annual value ($16 million) and total dollars.

Kaprizov is slated to become an unrestricted free agent and has been eligible to sign a contract extension with Minnesota since July 1. Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl currently ranks as the NHL's highest-paid player with a $14.0 million annual cap hit.

Kaprizov is slated to enter the final year of a five-year, $45 million contract that he signed back in 2021 this coming season. His current contract features a full no-move clause.

NHL 26 review: Goalie crease control, 'Be a Pro' mode helps EA Sports franchise remain as enjoyable as ever Chris Bengel

The Wild standout registered 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) in 2024-25 but missed 41 games due to a lower-body injury. The Wild star had tallied three consecutive 40-goal campaigns prior to an injury-shortened 2024-25 season, including a career-best 47 goals in 2021-22.

The Russian forward has developed into one of the NHL's most dynamic goal scorers since debuting in 2020. Kaprizov -- a fifth-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft -- won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2020-21 and has appeared in three NHL All-Star Games.

If Kaprizov doesn't sign a contract extension with Minnesota, he would be one of the league's top free agents next summer. The 2026 free agency class has the potential to be the most star-studded in league history as Edmonton star Connor McDavid, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Winnipeg Jets winer Kyle Connor and Los Angeles Kings winger Adrian Kempe.