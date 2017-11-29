Will David Backes and Brad Marchand return to the lineup tonight?
Will David Backes and Brad Marchand return to the lineup tonight?
Will the two veteran forwards fined their way into the lineup against Tampa Bay?
Yes. The answer is yes.
Brad Marchand and David Backes will play tonight vs. TBL. That's quite a recovery for David Backes.— Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) November 29, 2017
The recovery time on David Backes’ surgery is insane. So insane, it gets me concerned about screwing up any long-term recovery and he ends up on the shelf again. It’s certainly great to see him back with the missing pieces in the B’s lineup, but hopefully this is still doing it as safely as possible. For Marchand, it’s a welcome return from what has been a strange few weeks without him. While Bergeron has had success with Pastrnak and Heinen on his wing, there’s nothing like the Marchand-Bergeron bromance reuniting on the ice.
