Will Patrik Berglund rejoin Blues tomorrow against Ducks?
Mike Yeo hinted at it.
The Blues’ third line is about to get a whole lot better.
Patrik Berglund has been taking regular practice shifts between Dmitrij Jaskin and Samuel Blais, and could well play as soon as tomorrow night against the Anaheim Ducks. Berglund played coy when Tom Timmerman asked him about if he’d play tomorrow night with a “we’ll see,” but Mike Yeo was certainly more forward, telling Chris Pinkert:
"He looked good," Blues Head Coach Mike Yeo said of Berglund after Tuesday's team practice. "We'll re-evaluate in the morning, but we feel pretty confident that he's ready to go here. We'll make the decision (Wednesday)."
Well then.
Is it a certainty for tomorrow night? No. Will the team be soon getting back a forward who is coming off a career-best season (23G 11A) and inserting him on a line with two wingers who look to be beginning a solid stretch of play? Yep.
Either way you cut it, it’ll be an upgrade to an already rolling team.
