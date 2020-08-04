Watch Now: Frozen Forecast: All On The Line Pick ( 2:08 )

It's often said that basketball is a game of runs, but it ended up being true in Monday's round-robin contest between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. After initially falling behind 1-0, the Stars scored three consecutive goals in the second period in the span of just four minutes.

Then the Golden Knights scored four consecutive goals to close out the game, but it wasn't without a flair for the dramatic. With 5:13 remaining, Golden Knights forward William Carrier scored arguably the most impressive goal of the NHL restart thus far when he deposited a between-the-legs goal that helped give Vegas a 5-3 win.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt fired the puck off the end wall and Carrier was in the right place at the right time to deposit one of the craziest goals you'll ever see past goaltender Ben Bishop.

Carrier's tally ended up being the eventual game-winning goal in Vegas' win.

The goal was reviewed for potential goaltender interference after Bishop lost his stick in the scrum. However, officials deemed it a goal and Vegas took a late 4-3 lead. The Golden Knights added an empty-net tally courtesy of William Karlsson after the Stars chose to pull Bishop in the final minute.

The Golden Knights also received goals from Schmidt and forward Mark Stone in the third period to help complete the comeback. The team had five different goal scorers in the victory.

Carrier was originally selected by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft after the Buffalo Sabres left him unprotected. Vegas had a historic year during its inaugural 2017-18 season in which it advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Carrier did dress for the postseason, but suffered a concussion in the Golden Knights' first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.

During the 2019-20 season, Carrier played in a career-high 71 games in which he scored seven goals and recorded 12 assists. In February, Carrier signed a four-year, $5.6 million contract extension to remain with the Golden Knights.