William Nylander reportedly 'OK' after car accident a day after returning to ice for Maple Leafs
Nylander is reportedly fine, but his car didn't get so lucky
William Nylander just returned to the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, but on Thursday he dodged a bullet. The star winger was reportedly involved in a car accident on Thursday near the Leafs' practice facility, per Toronto's CP24's Stephanie Smythe. Teammate Kasperi Kapanen was also involved in the accident.
The 22-year-olds were both reportedly "OK." Nylander, of course, finally ended his contract standoff with the Maple Leafs last week, striking a six-year deal with the team worth over $41 million. The deal came moments before the NHL's deadline for restricted free agents.
Reports indicate that the accident was "minor," per The Canadian Press.
Nylander is just something extra for the Maple Leafs at this point in the year. Before he joined they were 20-8. On Wednesday, the Leafs were handed their first overtime loss of the season by Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings. However, at 41 points -- second in the East behind the Lightning -- anything the Maple Leafs add is stacking onto one of the best teams in hockey right now.
Kapanen, meanwhile, has 11 goals for the Leafs so far on the year, and another 10 assists. He's fifth on the team in points with 21, and he's putting together a nice breakout year for the Leafs.
Nylander has had at least 20 goals in each of the past two seasons, and last season he was a ridiculous plus-20 on the ice. The Maple Leafs will undoubtedly be glad that this was something minor, but having it happen a day after he joined the team makes a scary situation scarier.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Dec. 7
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Reaves signed pics of injured opponent
Vegas forward Ryan Reaves apparently prepared signed photos of Tom Wilson, who he concusse...
-
NHL Wins and Sins this week
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week
-
Power Rankings: Leafs closing in on TB
Tampa Bay keeps its No. 1 spot just above soaring contenders Toronto and Nashville
-
Reaves-Wilson rivalry gets violent
Reaves was ejected after a blindside hit on Wilson, who didn't return to the game
-
Tumblr filter picks up Ovechkin photo
The new algorithm appears to have a few bugs