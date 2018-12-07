William Nylander reportedly 'OK' after car accident a day after returning to ice for Maple Leafs

William Nylander just returned to the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, but on Thursday he dodged a bullet. The star winger was reportedly involved in a car accident on Thursday near the Leafs' practice facility, per Toronto's CP24's Stephanie Smythe. Teammate Kasperi Kapanen was also involved in the accident.

The 22-year-olds were both reportedly "OK." Nylander, of course, finally ended his contract standoff with the Maple Leafs last week, striking a six-year deal with the team worth over $41 million. The deal came moments before the NHL's deadline for restricted free agents.

Reports indicate that the accident was "minor," per The Canadian Press.

Nylander is just something extra for the Maple Leafs at this point in the year. Before he joined they were 20-8. On Wednesday, the Leafs were handed their first overtime loss of the season by Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings. However, at 41 points -- second in the East behind the Lightning -- anything the Maple Leafs add is stacking onto one of the best teams in hockey right now.

Kapanen, meanwhile, has 11 goals for the Leafs so far on the year, and another 10 assists. He's fifth on the team in points with 21, and he's putting together a nice breakout year for the Leafs.

Nylander has had at least 20 goals in each of the past two seasons, and last season he was a ridiculous plus-20 on the ice. The Maple Leafs will undoubtedly be glad that this was something minor, but having it happen a day after he joined the team makes a scary situation scarier.