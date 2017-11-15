Women’s Hockey Wednesday: Honouring the past and welcoming the future

Danielle Goyette entered the Hall of Fame, Team USA won Four Nations. Other stuff happened.

Stories of the Week

Hall of Fame induction caps Goyette's golden career - Video - TSN

A true trailblazer, Danielle Goyette broke barriers across the hockey world. An inspiration to female hockey players everywhere, Goyette reflects on an international journey that sees her immortalized alongside the legends she idolized as a young girl.

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes 2017 class - NHL on CBC Sports

Danielle Goyette became an honoured member of the Hall on Friday along with former NHL stars Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya.

Trail blazing Danielle Goyette first Quebec woman to enter hockey Hall | Montreal Gazette

Olympic hockey great from St-Nazaire was thrilled to learn she was selected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13.

Duhatschek: Danielle Goyette’s journey from a Quebec village to the Olympics is unmatched – The Athletic

One day, in the fall of 2001, I covered two hockey practices on a single morning that drove a point home about the difference between the men’s and women’s game.

CWHL

Furies beat Inferno 4-3 in the shootout - Pension Plan Puppets

It took them longer than they would have liked, but Toronto triumphed in the end.

CWHL Recap: Calgary Inferno shut out Toronto Furies 2-0 - Pension Plan Puppets

The Inferno showed why they’re currently first in the league.

Les Canadiennes disappointed with loss to Kunlun Red Star at the Bell Centre - Eyes On The Prize

Over 5,000 fans watched the game at the Bell Centre

Les Canadiennes fight back to even series with Kunlun Red Star - Eyes On The Prize

The third game of the regular season series comes Tuesday

Kate Leary is the rising star that the Boston Blades need - The Ice Garden

The small winger has been the cutting edge of the Blades offense

Emerance Maschmeyer's striving for personal growth - The Ice Garden

From playing to studying to coaching, the 23-year-old is focusing on herself and finding what makes her happy.

Cathy Chartrand is still at the top of her game - Eyes On The Prize

The CWHL’s all-time top scoring defender is still among the league’s best

The More You Inferknow: Season update – Flamesnation

When we last updated you on the Inferno, they were preparing for their season and I was peppering Erica Kromm and Taryn Baumgardt with questions

Inside the CWHL: Sophie Shirley's big decision | NHL | Sporting News

Sophie Shirley is one of the most promising Canadian-born forwards in women's hockey.

NWHL

NWHL Recap: Week 3 - The Ice Garden

Riveters stay undefeated, remain on top after beating Whale 5-1

NWHL Weekend Wrap

The Metropolitan Riveters remain undefeated through three games of NWHL action, while the Boston Pride are still winless, as the league wrapped its third week.

Lauren Wash returns to the Riveters - The Ice Garden

RPI forward will be available for Saturday

Alexa Gruschow is one of the NWHL’s best centers - The Ice Garden

Underrated and unheralded, Alexa Gruschow is emerging as a star for the Metropolitan Riveters.

TSN Original feature THE SHIFT explores Browne’s dedication to hockey - Article - TSN

Connecticut Whale Are the Big Winners in the Paige Savage Trade

After a trade for a conditional draft pick in 2018, Paige Savage is now a member of the Connecticut Whale and looks to make her NWHL regular season debut.

International Hockey

WATCH: All of the goals from the Four Nations gold medal game - The Ice Garden

Relive all six of the goals from US versus Canada

Four Nations tournament: Team Canada has something up its sleeve - Pension Plan Puppets

The two games that I watched, the Bronze and Gold matches, exhibited two very different styles of hockey.

Team USA does not disappoint - Olympic - International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF

Americans undefeated at Four Nations Cup

National team finishes in second place at the Halloween Cup - swisshockeynews.ch

The Swiss Women's national team finishes the Halloween Cup in Dmitrow in second place. Despite a loss in the final, Daniela Diaz is convinced that her team is on the right track.

NCAA Hockey

Polls: USCHO | USA Today | The Ice Garden

GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Undefeated No More After 2-1 Loss To St. Lawrence - BC Interruption

Eagles drop to 8-1-1

Sophomore standouts: Five second-year players - The Ice Garden

The sophomore slump seems to have avoided plenty of players this season

OT Thriller in Hamden goes QU’s Way – DFP Sports

The Quinnipiac Bobcats women's hockey team put 52 shots on the Union Dutchwomen net Friday night and scored three goals, but the game would not be settled in regulation as the visitors managed to also notch three tallies on just 12 shots.

NCAA women's ice hockey: Late third period goal lifts Vermont over No. 3 Clarkson | NCAA.com

Taylor Willard's power play goal with 1:08 remaining in the third period gave the Catamounts the 3-2 lead and eventual victory over the defending national champions and third-ranked Golden Knights.

Short-handed women’s hockey team holds UConn to a 2-2 draw

With injuries limiting the BU women’s ice hockey team to three offensive lines Friday, the Terriers kept up a strong game that left them with a 2-2 tie.

Robert Morris looks to NCAA tournament experience as building block :: USCHO.com :: U.S. College Hockey Online

The Robert Morris Colonials achieved a number of firsts for their program last season. They won their first regular season title and their second conference tournament. They also earned their first-ever bid to the NCAA tournament.

U Sports

Top 10 Tuesday — U SPORTS

Manitoba rises and UBC falls in this week’s poll.

U of A Hockey Returns - The Copper & Blue

The Pronghorns are Next on the Nenu

Shift in standings: Thunderbirds drop to fourth in Canada West after two losses to Huskies

“In the long run, I really do think this is good for this group ... We need to be better… and this is going to force us [to be]."

European league hockey

WHL (Russia) Women’s Hockey Update: November 13th, 2017 | CONWAY'S RUSSIAN HOCKEY BLOG

Two Russian women’s national teams saw game action over the past few days, and — spoiler alert — it all went very well indeed.

AWIHL

2017-18 AWIHL season: Round 2 | Ice Hockey News Australia

Round 2 of the 2017-18 Australian Women's Ice Hockey League season has finished with both the Adelaide Rush and Brisbane Goannas picking up a win.