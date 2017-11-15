Women’s Hockey Wednesday: Honouring the past and welcoming the future
Danielle Goyette entered the Hall of Fame, Team USA won Four Nations. Other stuff happened.
Stories of the Week
Hall of Fame induction caps Goyette's golden career - Video - TSN
A true trailblazer, Danielle Goyette broke barriers across the hockey world. An inspiration to female hockey players everywhere, Goyette reflects on an international journey that sees her immortalized alongside the legends she idolized as a young girl.
2️⃣ Olympic golds, Olympic flag bearer, 8️⃣ #WomensWorlds titles, @IIHFHockey HOF and now #HHOF2017 inductee. Congrats Danielle Goyette! pic.twitter.com/ui6vpwP4cA— Team Canada Women (@HC_Women) November 14, 2017
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes 2017 class - NHL on CBC Sports
Danielle Goyette became an honoured member of the Hall on Friday along with former NHL stars Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya.
Trail blazing Danielle Goyette first Quebec woman to enter hockey Hall | Montreal Gazette
Olympic hockey great from St-Nazaire was thrilled to learn she was selected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13.
Duhatschek: Danielle Goyette’s journey from a Quebec village to the Olympics is unmatched – The Athletic
One day, in the fall of 2001, I covered two hockey practices on a single morning that drove a point home about the difference between the men’s and women’s game.
On November 5th, at 10:18pm, after 40 weeks and 2 days, Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv. I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie. I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy! It was a happy pregnancy for us. Liv was on the ice to win the Clarkson Cup with Les Canadiennes de Montréal this past March. We spent the summer coaching the sport we love with great friends. Thanks to our families and friends for your support and for being part of this new journey. Cheers to the sleepless nights to come! Le 5 novembre dernier, à 22:18, après 40 semaines et 2 jours, Julie et moi avons accueilli notre magnifique fille Liv. Je suis tellement choyée de vivre ce moment incroyable avec l’amour de ma vie et ma meilleure amie Julie. Je ne croyais pas qu’il était possible d’aimer autant avant de la rencontrer! Ce fut une grossesse heureuse pour nous. Liv était sur la glace pour remporter la Coupe Clarkson avec Les Canadiennes de Montréal en Mars dernier. Notre été fut passé à enseigner le sport qu’on aime avec nos meilleures amies. Merci à tous nos familles et amis pour votre support et de faire partie de cette aventure. Cheers aux nuits blanches à venir!
We have already been blessed with so many things in our life: Amazing friends and family, Love, Representing our countries, and doing things we are passionate about each day. We couldn't have felt luckier, until we were blessed with the most incredible Gift so far on Sunday, November 5. @caroouellette13 and I are happy to introduce our greatest blessing: Liv Chu-Ouellette
CWHL
Furies beat Inferno 4-3 in the shootout - Pension Plan Puppets
It took them longer than they would have liked, but Toronto triumphed in the end.
CWHL Recap: Calgary Inferno shut out Toronto Furies 2-0 - Pension Plan Puppets
The Inferno showed why they’re currently first in the league.
Les Canadiennes disappointed with loss to Kunlun Red Star at the Bell Centre - Eyes On The Prize
Over 5,000 fans watched the game at the Bell Centre
Les Canadiennes fight back to even series with Kunlun Red Star - Eyes On The Prize
The third game of the regular season series comes Tuesday
Kate Leary is the rising star that the Boston Blades need - The Ice Garden
The small winger has been the cutting edge of the Blades offense
Emerance Maschmeyer's striving for personal growth - The Ice Garden
From playing to studying to coaching, the 23-year-old is focusing on herself and finding what makes her happy.
Cathy Chartrand is still at the top of her game - Eyes On The Prize
The CWHL’s all-time top scoring defender is still among the league’s best
The More You Inferknow: Season update – Flamesnation
When we last updated you on the Inferno, they were preparing for their season and I was peppering Erica Kromm and Taryn Baumgardt with questions
Inside the CWHL: Sophie Shirley's big decision | NHL | Sporting News
Sophie Shirley is one of the most promising Canadian-born forwards in women's hockey.
NWHL
NWHL Recap: Week 3 - The Ice Garden
Riveters stay undefeated, remain on top after beating Whale 5-1
NWHL Weekend Wrap
The Metropolitan Riveters remain undefeated through three games of NWHL action, while the Boston Pride are still winless, as the league wrapped its third week.
Lauren Wash returns to the Riveters - The Ice Garden
RPI forward will be available for Saturday
Alexa Gruschow is one of the NWHL’s best centers - The Ice Garden
Underrated and unheralded, Alexa Gruschow is emerging as a star for the Metropolitan Riveters.
TSN Original feature THE SHIFT explores Browne’s dedication to hockey - Article - TSN
Connecticut Whale Are the Big Winners in the Paige Savage Trade
After a trade for a conditional draft pick in 2018, Paige Savage is now a member of the Connecticut Whale and looks to make her NWHL regular season debut.
International Hockey
WATCH: All of the goals from the Four Nations gold medal game - The Ice Garden
Relive all six of the goals from US versus Canada
Four Nations tournament: Team Canada has something up its sleeve - Pension Plan Puppets
The two games that I watched, the Bronze and Gold matches, exhibited two very different styles of hockey.
Team USA does not disappoint - Olympic - International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF
Americans undefeated at Four Nations Cup
National team finishes in second place at the Halloween Cup - swisshockeynews.ch
The Swiss Women's national team finishes the Halloween Cup in Dmitrow in second place. Despite a loss in the final, Daniela Diaz is convinced that her team is on the right track.
NCAA Hockey
Polls: USCHO | USA Today | The Ice Garden
GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Undefeated No More After 2-1 Loss To St. Lawrence - BC Interruption
Eagles drop to 8-1-1
Sophomore standouts: Five second-year players - The Ice Garden
The sophomore slump seems to have avoided plenty of players this season
OT Thriller in Hamden goes QU’s Way – DFP Sports
The Quinnipiac Bobcats women's hockey team put 52 shots on the Union Dutchwomen net Friday night and scored three goals, but the game would not be settled in regulation as the visitors managed to also notch three tallies on just 12 shots.
NCAA women's ice hockey: Late third period goal lifts Vermont over No. 3 Clarkson | NCAA.com
Taylor Willard's power play goal with 1:08 remaining in the third period gave the Catamounts the 3-2 lead and eventual victory over the defending national champions and third-ranked Golden Knights.
Short-handed women’s hockey team holds UConn to a 2-2 draw
With injuries limiting the BU women’s ice hockey team to three offensive lines Friday, the Terriers kept up a strong game that left them with a 2-2 tie.
Robert Morris looks to NCAA tournament experience as building block :: USCHO.com :: U.S. College Hockey Online
The Robert Morris Colonials achieved a number of firsts for their program last season. They won their first regular season title and their second conference tournament. They also earned their first-ever bid to the NCAA tournament.
NCAA Hockey Women's Stars of the Week— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 14, 2017
1 - Brittany Howard, @RMUWHockey
2 - Lauren Boyle, @OhioState_WHKY
3 - Melissa Samoskevich, @QU_WIHhttps://t.co/M8WsfzIKJ9 pic.twitter.com/jvrP9h1RBm
U Sports
Top 10 Tuesday — U SPORTS
Manitoba rises and UBC falls in this week’s poll.
U of A Hockey Returns - The Copper & Blue
The Pronghorns are Next on the Nenu
Shift in standings: Thunderbirds drop to fourth in Canada West after two losses to Huskies
“In the long run, I really do think this is good for this group ... We need to be better… and this is going to force us [to be]."
European league hockey
WHL (Russia) Women’s Hockey Update: November 13th, 2017 | CONWAY'S RUSSIAN HOCKEY BLOG
Two Russian women’s national teams saw game action over the past few days, and — spoiler alert — it all went very well indeed.
AWIHL
2017-18 AWIHL season: Round 2 | Ice Hockey News Australia
Round 2 of the 2017-18 Australian Women's Ice Hockey League season has finished with both the Adelaide Rush and Brisbane Goannas picking up a win.
