Women’s Hockey Wednesday: Too early to talk about CWHL prospects?

Never! Plus, the CWHL played its first games in China, Riveters keep rolling, and Team Canada made their first Olympic cuts.

Story of the Week

As part of our CWHL coverage, I want to occasionally highlight great performances by GTA seniors who might be compelled/persuaded/ensorcelled to enter the CWHL draft after they graduate. For our first installment, we turn to Victoria Bach, who spent last weekend terrorizing the University of Vermont in a two-game series in Burlington.

I don’t use “terrorizing” lightly. She had five goals and six points this weekend. Four of those goals and five of those points came on Friday’s blowout 7-1 win for the Terriers, and she tacked on another goal during a 3-1 win on Saturday, because why not.

Bach's 4th goal of the night at Vermont 11-17 pic.twitter.com/usuzXgpiY8 — BU Athletics (@BUAthletics) November 20, 2017

LOOK AT THIS NONSENSE. That little backhand flick is so pretty, this gif should be framed and hung on a wall.

Another great individual effort from Bach leads to her fifth goal of the weekend! pic.twitter.com/zTIyJZQjrf — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) November 18, 2017

She’s between two Vermont players in this clip with two more not that far back, and she still drives to the net and puts it in like they’re not even there.

By the way, Vermont beat reigning national champions Clarkson weekend before last. They’re not a terrible team. Victoria Bach smoked them this weekend.

Sweet moves + wicked wrister = hat trick for Bach! pic.twitter.com/F8BPULUpCS — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) November 18, 2017

Bach currently leads her team with 20 points in 12 games, and is tied with captain Rebecca Leslie for first on the team with ten goals. BU has not had a great start to the season, and are currently sitting at sixth place in a nine-team conference. A decisive sweep of a fellow Hockey East team has to feel good.

I would love to see Bach make the jump from college hockey to the CWHL. She’s been a longtime favorite of mine—she’s fast and skilled, and watching her evolve over her four years at BU has been a pleasure. The Furies especially could use someone who can score, a lot, and if there’s one thing Bach has done over her college career it’s score a whole hell of a lot. She was the Hockey East scoring champion last year, has hit the 20-goal mark every year she’s played for BU, and was well over a point per game her sophomore and junior seasons. She also led Team Canada in scoring at the 2017 Nations Cup, so Hockey Canada’s got their eye on her too.

A few other Ontarian seniors to keep an eye on, but certainly not an exhaustive list: Rebecca Leslie, Ottawa, Ontario (forward, Boston University, 19 points in 12 games), Brittany Howard, St. Thomas, Ontario (forward, Robert Morris University, 23 points in 12 games), Lauren Wildfang, Waterdown, Ontario (defender, Colgate University, 13 points in 14 games), Shea Tiley, Owen Sound, Ontario (goaltender, Clarkson University, 0.938 sv% and 7 shutouts in 16 games).

International hockey

Q&A: Canadian captain Poulin sets bar on and off ice | Toronto Star

Marie-Philip Poulin, golden goal scorer from last two Winter Olympics, talks Canada-U.S. rivalry, Sidney Crosby and making strides for women in wide-ranging interview.

Sweden appeals to Wakefield - Olympic - International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF

Canadian forward thriving in Scandinavia

Erin Ambrose and Amy Potomak cut from Canadian Olympic team - The Ice Garden

Canada makes the first two of five cuts as the team gets closer to their final roster

There is a Hall of Fame case being made for Manon Rheaume | The Hockey News

It's been 25 years since the goaltender stepped into the crease for the Lightning and her impact is immeasurable. She was a good player, but is she a better builder?

'My head is an egg': Katie Weatherston's life after concussions - Thunder Bay - CBC News

Less than ten years ago, Katie Weatherston was at the top of her career as a professional hockey player, with no signs of slowing down, until she was hit from the back in 2006 which left her with a concussion she still struggles with today.

Marissa and Hannah Brandt living Olympic hockey dreams | SI.com

Marissa Brandt will represent her home country of Korea in the 2018 Olympics. She'll be joined by her sister Hannah, who will suit up for the U.S. national team.

Rehearsal for Russian girls - 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women's World Championship - Russia - International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF

CWHL

CWHL: Les Canadiennes fall to Kunlun Red Star in physical affair - Eyes On The Prize

Playing their third game in four days brought out the hostility between the new rivals

CWHL Recap: Toronto Furies and Markham Thunder both lose in China - Pension Plan Puppets

Kunlun Red Star and Vanke Rays both won their home openers.

Kunlun Red Star shutout Toronto Furies, Vanke Rays beat Markham Thunder - Pension Plan Puppets

Amanda Makela made 29 saves in her debut for Toronto, Jenna McParland injured in the loss for Markham.

Thunder fall to Red Star in special teams battle 4-2

Despite extended power play time, Markham Thunder’s Chinese losing streak extends to three

The CWHL’s expansion into China is proving to be a great decision - Eyes On The Prize

As the two Chinese teams prepare for their first home games, the expansion is off to a successful start

Blades of glory | The Valley Breeze

North Smithfield’s Sherman continues pro hockey career with CWHL’s Boston squad

The More You Inferknow: Jacquie Pierri – Flamesnation

The Inferno keep on rolling. It’s pretty crazy really, just how consistently awesome they are.

American coach on mission to help grow women's hockey in China

Digit Murphy motions to follow her, down the stairs, around the corner, past a row of portraits.

Karolina Urban: Chinese road trip comes with delays, disadvantages – The Athletic

An interesting, if someone disjointed and definitely not unbiased look at the Chinese trip so far by one of Markham's forwards. [Subscription]

NWHL

NWHL Recap: Week 4 - The Ice Garden

Riveters look unstoppable as Pride continue to struggle

Kourtney Kunichika has been the Beauts’ unsung star for three years - The Ice Garden

The last remaining Beaut from the team’s inaugural season doesn’t get enough attention for her consistent play in all three zones.

NWHL: Is This The Metropolitan Riveters’ Year? – Over The Blue Line

The Metropolitan Riveters have gone through a complete rebrand due to a first of its kind partnership with the New Jersey Devils. However, it seems that it’s not only their off-ice product that is seeing major improvements.

Connecticut Whale: Q&A with Emily Fluke

Emily Fluke: "We don’t want to get too low after a loss, and we don’t want to get too high after a win. There are only 16 of these and every game matters."

NCAA

Polls: USCHO | USA Today | The Ice Garden

GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Makes Quick Work Of UConn In 3-0 Victory - BC Interruption

The Huskies never threatened in this one

#3 Colgate Raids Ingalls, Bulldogs Fall – DFP Sports

The #3 Colgate Raiders women's hockey team has lost only once this year, and that status didn't change Friday night on their visit to Ingalls Rink to take on Yale.

Tiley sets another record in Clarkson women's hockey 4-0 win over Princeton | NorthCountryNow

With a 29-save effort, senior Shea Tiley (Owen Sound, ONT) picked up her NCAA-leading seventh shutout of the year by blanking Princeton 4-0 at Cheel Arena on Saturday afternoon and in the process became the Clarkson University Women's Hockey team's all-time win leader.

State Lawmakers Recognize Clarkson Women's Hockey Team

A state senator has carried in honors for the Clarkson women's hockey team.

D1 in DC: A Thanksgiving Tournament in the Nation’s Capital - The Ice Garden

Hockey East and WCHA collide this weekend for a four-game tournament

Junior wonders: Five of the best NCAA third-years - The Ice Garden

From the east and the west, here are some of the country’s best

U Sports

Top 10 Tuesday — U SPORTS

Brock joins the top 10 this week.

Alicia Anderson: the Best in Canada West - The Ice Garden

A look at goaltender Alicia Anderson’s incredible start

European league hockey

SDHL (Sweden) Göteborg HC breaks through with first SDHL win - The Ice Garden

Here’s to many more.

SWHL (Switzerland) ZSC Lions, HC Lugano, and EV Bomo Thun victorious - swisshockeynews.ch

The ZSC Lions, HC Lugano, and EV Bomo Thun were the winners of the first two game days of the Swiss Women's Hockey League Masterround.

Neuchâtel Hockey Academy signs Canadian Brittany Clapham - swisshockeynews.ch

According to Radio RTN, Brittany Clapham will join the Neuchâtel Hockey Academy for the rest of the season.

Women’s Hockey League (Russia) Women’s Hockey Update: November 20th, 2017 | CONWAY'S RUSSIAN HOCKEY BLOG

A fairly large update this week, as in addition to some exciting goings-on on the ice, there was some significant off-ice tidings in a couple of areas — and not all of it is good news.

AWIHL (Australia)

Ice Hockey Australia Our new AWIHL site is live!

Ice Hockey Australia are very proud to announce the launch of the new AWIHL website.

AWIHL news: 18 November 2017 | Ice Hockey News Australia

Melbourne Ice goaltender Tara Woods has been named the Skaters Network Player of the Month for October.

2017-18 AWIHL season: Round 3 | Ice Hockey News Australia

Round 3 of the 2017-18 Australian Women's Ice Hockey League season has finished with the Sydney Sirens defeating the Melbourne Ice in both games at the O'Brien Group Arena.

AWIHL news: 21 November 2017 | Ice Hockey News Australia

League - Sport and Recreation Victoria will provide an event assistance grant to the league for the AWIHL finals on 17 and 18 March 2018 at the O'Brien Group Arena.