Hockey players in Alberta set numerous world records during a hockey game that began on Feb. 4 in order to raise money for charity. The two sides wound up raising a whopping $1.8 million for cancer research during the game that ended with over 5,000 goals scored.

The game took place on a 24/7 cycle for well over a week, and cracked the world record at 6 a.m. on Monday, with over 252 hours played. In total, 40 people participated in the game that took place at an outdoor Edmonton rink through record cold temperatures.

The two teams, Team Hope and Team Cure, directed their fundraising efforts towards research at the University of Alberta in what is apparently the seventh edition of this marathon game. They surpassed their fundraising goals of $1.5 million.

"It went amazing," Kate Gallagher, one of the event's organizers, said per CBC.

The final score itself was 2,649 to 2,528 with Team Hope winning the charity event. The originator of this game is a doctor named Brent Saik who lost both his father and wife to cancer. The event itself began in 2003 after the death of his father.

To keep things safe with regards to COVID-19, the game took place next to an "NHL-style bubble" on a rural property that Saik owns with an isolated outdoor rink. While no major injuries were reported, players reportedly had a lot of equipment break as a result of the elements reaching temperatures as low as -67 degrees Fahrenheit.