Youth hockey coach assaults referee during game: 'It's just sad'

On Saturday, 60-year-old youth hockey referee Aldo Binda was assaulted by a Manchester NH Junior Monarchs coach during a game in Kingston, Massachusetts. Binda approached the coach to eject him from the game, after he said the coach was using abusive language and slamming the rink door. The coach, who has not been named, also allegedly spit on Binda as he was trying to approach him.

After the on-ice one-sided brawl took place, the coach was taken off the ice and out of the building. CBS Boston confirmed with New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association president Matt Roy that the coach has been suspended. The team released a statement saying the coach's position was immediately terminated.

A video of the incident shows the altercation and the 12-and-under teams skating away to avoid what was happening.

Tonight in Kingston, MA a ref was assaulted on the ice. Here’s the video. This has to stop or youth hockey won’t have any refs. pic.twitter.com/Bwed4hIldR — Mary (@ColleenPickles) March 8, 2020

Binda told CBS Boston that he is physically "a little bit shaken" and is unsure if he will press charges.

"My back is sore and I am a little bit shaken," Binda said. "He came back, came toward me, pulled my face mask and just threw about 10 or 12 punches at my face and my head and my body."

Binda added that this is not what he wants to be seeing in youth hockey. "It's just sad. It's such a great game and to have be destroyed like this is shameful," he said.

The Manchester NH Junior Monarchs were facing the Springfield MA Junior Pics when the incident occurred.

Nathan Robitaille, a player on the opposing team, told CBS Boston, "It was confusing and I didn't feel the fight should have happened."

"I thought that's not how you are supposed to play the game like in front of kids," said another player, Joshua Cormier. "He shouldn't be coaching at all. That's not an example you should set for kids."

There is no word yet on how long the coach will be suspended, or if other action will be taken.