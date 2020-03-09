Youth hockey coach assaults referee during game: 'It's just sad'
The ref was going over to eject the coach for foul language when the coach started throwing punches
On Saturday, 60-year-old youth hockey referee Aldo Binda was assaulted by a Manchester NH Junior Monarchs coach during a game in Kingston, Massachusetts. Binda approached the coach to eject him from the game, after he said the coach was using abusive language and slamming the rink door. The coach, who has not been named, also allegedly spit on Binda as he was trying to approach him.
After the on-ice one-sided brawl took place, the coach was taken off the ice and out of the building. CBS Boston confirmed with New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association president Matt Roy that the coach has been suspended. The team released a statement saying the coach's position was immediately terminated.
A video of the incident shows the altercation and the 12-and-under teams skating away to avoid what was happening.
Binda told CBS Boston that he is physically "a little bit shaken" and is unsure if he will press charges.
"My back is sore and I am a little bit shaken," Binda said. "He came back, came toward me, pulled my face mask and just threw about 10 or 12 punches at my face and my head and my body."
Binda added that this is not what he wants to be seeing in youth hockey. "It's just sad. It's such a great game and to have be destroyed like this is shameful," he said.
The Manchester NH Junior Monarchs were facing the Springfield MA Junior Pics when the incident occurred.
Nathan Robitaille, a player on the opposing team, told CBS Boston, "It was confusing and I didn't feel the fight should have happened."
"I thought that's not how you are supposed to play the game like in front of kids," said another player, Joshua Cormier. "He shouldn't be coaching at all. That's not an example you should set for kids."
There is no word yet on how long the coach will be suspended, or if other action will be taken.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Massive brawl erupts at hockey game
Things got a tad out of control during a Federal Prospects Hockey League game
-
Panthers retire Luongo's No. 1
No. 1 will hang in the rafters of this franchise forever
-
NHL dressing rooms closed to media
Formal press conferences will still be held
-
Sharks fans attend game despite virus
County officials wanted the Sharks to postpone Thursday's game
-
Henri Richard dies at age 84
Richard spent all 20 of his NHL seasons with the Canadiens
-
Rangers' Zibanejad scores five goals
Holy moly, that's a lot of goals
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown