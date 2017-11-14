Zachary Fucale reassigned to the Laval Rocket by the Montreal Canadiens

The move was essentially announced when the Canadiens acquired Antti Niemi earlier in the day.

After claiming Antti Niemi off waivers from the Florida Panthers, the Montreal Canadiens have returned Zachary Fucale to the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

Les @CanadiensMTL ont cédé le gardien Zach Fucale au Rocket de Laval ce soir./Canadiens loaned goaltender Zach Fucale to the Rocket tonight. — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 15, 2017

Fucale didn’t play with the Canadiens during his stint in Montreal, and in fact has yet to step into the crease in an NHL game in his career.

With Charlie Lindgren currently starting for the Canadiens, Fucale will likely reclaim the #1 spot with the AHL team, dropping Michael McNiven to either the backup role or a reassignment to the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

Fucale has played five games with the Rocket this season, sporting at 3.46 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage. He may get the call for tomorrow’s game, as the Rocket host the Utica Comet.