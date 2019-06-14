Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak among Bruins players who reveal painful Stanley Cup playoff injuries

As is tradition in the days following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, we're starting to find out some details regarding injuries that players played with/through during the postseason. The Boston Bruins had their breakdown day at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston on Friday and several players revealed some rather gruesome details about their ailments

The most notable, of course, was Zdeno Chara, who confirmed that he broke his jaw during the Stanley Cup Final. That as much was pretty obvious, as the Bruins' captain was bloodied and battered after taking a puck to the face in Game 4. Although he missed the rest of that game, he stayed in the lineup for Game 5 and played the rest of the series with a facial shield.

While it was pretty shocking even at the time, it's even more stunning given the extent of the damage that was done. Chara confirmed that his jaw was broken in multiple places and that plates, pins and wiring were needed to put it back together.

Zdeno Chara has several plates in his jaw and wiring in his mouth. Was mostly on a liquid diet. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) June 14, 2019

Zdeno Chara, meeting with reporters during the #NHLBruins end-of-season media availability, confirms he had multiple fractures to his jaw. Expected recovery is 5-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Sa07lcZkOh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 14, 2019

Chara wasn't the only Bruins defenseman that was dealing with significant damage. John Moore played during the postseason with an injured shoulder and a broken humerus. He will need to undergo surgery and the recovery timetable will likely carry into next season.

Hit from behind in Tampa blew out John Moore’s shoulder/broke his humerus. “I could barely hold a stick with two hands.” Faces 4-6 month recovery. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 14, 2019

Additionally, defenseman Kevan Miller, who missed the Bruins' entire postseason run, had terrible luck with injuries this season. Miller broke his kneecap twice at the tail end of the season -- once vertically in April, then again horizontally during rehab as he was nearing a return during the playoffs in May. That came after Miller suffered a broken hand in October, a fractured larynx in November and a torn oblique in February.

The forwards also felt the pain of the playoffs. The ineffectiveness of the Bruins' top line was a major story at points during these playoffs, especially during the Stanley Cup Final, and it seemed fair to speculate that they were battling through pain.

That was confirmed Friday, as Brad Marchand said he was dealing with hand, groin and abdominal issues this postseason. The winger apparently sprained his hand and then aggravated the injury during the Bruins' intra-squad scrimmage ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

David Pastrnak, who needed surgery to repair his left thumb after falling during a team function in February, said his hand injury was aggravated during the second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Patrice Bergeron said he injured his groin during the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes but will not need surgery.

One of the more concerning developments to surface Friday was that Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk might have played through some concussion symptoms for nearly the entirety of Boston's playoff run. DeBrusk was cross-checked in the face by Nazem Kadri during Game 2 of Boston's opening-round series against the Maple Leafs, and apparently it had lingering effects for the 22-year-old.

DeBrusk didn’t want to go into details but said he battled through the injury (concussion) he dealt with since the first round. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 14, 2019

Noel Acciari, a mainstay of the Bruins' fourth line, came away with a pair of injuries, the Bruins revealed on Twitter.

Noel Acciari said he was playing with a broken sternum suffered in Columbus series. Also in a walking boot after blocking a shot in Game 7, needs further testing on right foot. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 14, 2019

Every team that makes the Stanley Cup Final tends to have a laundry list of injuries that rack up throughout the course of their grueling run, so the Bruins certainly aren't alone in the struggle. In fact, the Blues had several key players banged up as well -- including Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly, who revealed this week that he played through a cracked rib.

But the sheer length and brutality of the Bruins' injury list gives at least a little bit of insight into how the Blues were able to outlast them in a heavy, hard Stanley Cup Final that went seven games.