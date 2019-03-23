Zdeno Chara signs one-year extension with Bruins, will return for his 22nd NHL season

Zdeno Chara will be back in a Bruins uniform for his 22nd NHL season next year. The team announced a one-year extension for their captain on Saturday morning.

That extension will carry a base salary of $2 million with an additional $1.75 million in performance-based incentives.

Chara, 42, is the second-oldest active player in the NHL. He's the longest-tenured captain in the league, having worn the 'C' in Boston for the past 13 years. When he takes the ice next year, he will become only the sixth NHL defenseman to play past his age-42 season.

Even into his 40s, Chara has been an integral part of Boston's blue line. He has appeared in 55 games this season, recording four goals and seven assists while averaging nearly 21 minutes of ice time on the Bruins' first pairing.

The extension will keep the former Norris Trophy winner in black and gold for at least another season and, maybe more important, at a team-friendly cost. Chara is making $5 million this season but, according to the defenseman's agent, he followed Tom Brady's example and was willing to take less money in order to help the Bruins compete for another championship.

"At this stage of his career, it was important for Z to work within the confines of the Bruins' cap situation to give the Bruins the very best chance to win a Cup," said Chara's agent, Matt Keator, via the Boston Globe. "Brady and Z are both willing to sacrifice to win and play as long as they can, well into their 40s."

That money saved will come in handy this summer as the Bruins attempt to sign youngsters Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Danton Heinen, all of whom are coming off their entry-level contracts.