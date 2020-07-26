Watch Now: Highlights: Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns ( 1:16 )

The NWSL became the first professional team sports league to return in the United States last month when the league launched the 2020 Challenge Cup. The tournament wrapped up Sunday, and the Houston Dash won the first trophy in franchise history with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. The match wrapped up a busy month of action in Utah with an underdog lifting the trophy.

Here's the final bracket, and how the knockout stage played out.

Knockout stage schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, July 17

Quarterfinal: Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0

Quarterfinal: Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)

Saturday, July 18

Quarterfinal: Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Quarterfinal: Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Wednesday, July 22

Semifinal: Houston Dash 1, Portland Thorns 0

Semifinal: Chicago Red Stars 3, Sky Blue FC 2

Sunday, July 26

Final: Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0

