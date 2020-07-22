Watch Now: Highlights: Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns ( 1:16 )

The NWSL became the first professional team sports league to return in the United States as the 2020 Challenge Cup started last month. The month-long, World Cup-style tournament concludes on Sunday with the championship match.

Houston Dash became the first team to punch a ticket to Sunday's final where they will play the winner of Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue FC.

Every match will be available to stream on CBS All Access. Here's a look at the semifinal schedule and the knockout stage scores.

Knockout stage schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, July 17

Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)

Saturday, July 18

Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Wednesday, July 22

Houston Dash 1, Portland Thorns 0

Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Sunday, July 26

Final: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars/Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m. (CBS and CBS All Access)

