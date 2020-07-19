Watch Now: Highlights: NC Courage vs Portland Thorns ( 1:48 )

The NWSL became the first professional team sports league to return in the United States as the 2020 Challenge Cup started last month. The month-long, World Cup-style tournament headed to the knockout stage on Friday, and the quarterfinals got started with a surprising upset.

The Portland Thorns punched their ticket to the semifinals by knocking off the top-seeded North Carolina Courage. The Houston Dash joined the Thorns in the final four with a shootout win over Utah, and Chicago and Sky Blue FC rounded out the semifinalists with shootout wins on Saturday.

Every match will be available to stream on CBS All Access. Here's a look at the semifinal schedule and the knockout stage scores.

Knockout stage schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, July 17

Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)

Saturday, July 18

Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Wednesday, July 22

Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Sunday, July 26

Final, 12:30 p.m. (CBS and CBS All Access)

Bracket