The nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or 2021 are now official with 20 players representing clubs and national teams across the globe. The list of nominees marks the return of the award, which was canceled last year for the first time in its history due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With the return of the award, the winner for France Football's highest accolade will be announced in November, and take into account the previous 12 months soccer into consideration.

Concacaf represented

Several Concacaf players are represented on the list, with Canada's Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence and Jessie Fleming making the cut. Samantha Mewis is the sole representative for the United States women's national team. Team Canada earned the gold medal during the Olympics and USA walked away with a bronze medal.

Chelsea and Barcelona lead nominations

FC Barcelona and Chelsea are the two clubs who lead the way with five nominations apiece. Lieke Martens, Jennifer Hermoso, Irene Paredes, Sandra Panos, and Alexia Putellas made the cut for Barcelona. Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Jesse Fleming and Magdalena Erikson cracked the list for Chelsea. Notable snubs for Barcelona include Mapi Leon and Caroline Graham Hansen, two players who have been essential to the success of the club over the last year.

Both teams were finalists in the 2020-21 UEFA Women's Champions League, with Barcelona the victors in a 4-0 thrashing to win the title. All players who participated in the final are still with their respective clubs.

Take a look at the 20 nominees for the prestigious award:

Women's Ballon d'Or 2021 award nominees