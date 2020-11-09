Alex Morgan made her FA Women's Super League debut on Saturday as the USWNT star subbed on in the second half against Reading in a 1-1 draw. Morgan, who sat out of the NWSL's Challenge Cup in the summer after giving birth in May, said she enjoyed getting back on the pitch.

"It just feels good to get back on the field for the first time in more than a year so happy about that," Morgan said after playing competitively for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019. "Obviously not too happy about the result, but I just had to start to get some minutes and build from there. So, I'm pretty happy that this is, you know, good starting point."

Spurs fans were able to get a glimpse at the American superstar, who subbed on in the 65th minute and immediately attracted the attention of several Reading defenders. The Orlando Pride forward is currently on loan with the English domestic side.

"I felt like there was definitely a lot more sprint's than in training and and I'll get used to it pretty quickly," Morgan added. "Once I came in, it was more of a transition game, so less possession oriented. So I'm looking forward to getting into more of the game to settle in a little bit better because yeah the end of the match was pretty back and forth.

"Unfortunately I don't think we got enough chances to really put ourselves ahead of reading but we'll work on that and look forward to next match."

Tottenham is still on the hunt for their first WSL win, and bringing in a player of Morgan's caliber could change the course for the club sitting 11th in a 12-team league. With the extra attention Morgan drew on the pitch, she didn't get as many touches on the ball as she'd prefer. But it's a start of as she works back to game fitness.

"I'm hoping to get much more next match, and and the remaining matches of the year just to keep building," Morgan said. "But I think my fitness, you know, it's getting back there it's just gonna take a little bit of time and obviously just the amount of change, of direction, sprints, and everything, I've just got to get minutes to get game fit."