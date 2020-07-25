Watch Now: Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars To Play In Challenge Cup Final ( 5:05 )

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will crown a new champion Sunday afternoon when the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars face off at Rio Tinto Stadium in the Challenge Cup final. Ahead of the championship, U.S. Women's National Team star and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan shared a message for the pair of clubs.

"One month ago, this all seemed impossible," Morgan said in the two-minute video. "But these inspiring athletes -- my friends and teammates -- took that brave first step, proving once again that women lead the way. You showed these nation how to come together. You revealed the power of believing in each other."

The NWSL became the first American team sports league back in action amid the coronavirus pandemic when they kicked off the Challenge Cup tournament in June.

Morgan, 31, announced she would not be playing in the NWSL tournament this summer after she gave birth to her baby daughter in May. Morgan had previously said she wanted to participate in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after giving birth to her child. Now, Morgan won't necessarily have to rush back to the pitch due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying the games to 2021.

"You gave this country something to cheer for," Morgan said. "I'm not used to being away from all of you, but we've all admired you from afar over this last month, celebrating your victories and sharing your sorrow. And while we wish we could be there, your magical moments are cherished memories to all of us."

Here's what you need to know about the NWSL Challenge Cup final with the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars both eyeing their first trophy. The final match of the tournament will be held at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The broadcast kicks off on CBS at 12:30 p.m. E.T.