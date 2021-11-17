Angel City FC unveiled their new home kits for their inaugural season on Wednesday. The primary jersey is the first for the franchise, as Angel City join NWSL in 2022. The new expansion side will be one of two California clubs to enter the league next year, as the NWSL will expand to twelve teams.

Here's a look at the jersey:

The primary black kit is made by Nike with sustainable, 100% recycled polyester fibers. It has several features including breathable side panels, Nike Dri-FIT technology, and a unique neckline. The jersey has details in ACFC's custom colors -- Sol Rosa and Armour. The color of the Angel City FC crest, Nike swoosh, sponsors, player name, and number are all Sol Rosa, while the geometric pattern is Armour.

Angel City FC

The zigzag pattern found between the rows are sunrise graphics are meant to mimic the official flag of the City of Los Angeles. The team mantra "VOLEMOS" -- to cly -- is on the nape of the neck as an added detail and homage to the club.

"My favorite part is the subtle reminder that we are doing things differently," said ACFC founding investor and soccer legend Julie Foudy. "It looks so good. I am going to rock it in the stands like the crazy fan that I am going to be. We have been talking about this for so long, and it is finally here."

The franchise also intends to directly impact the greater Los Angeles community through the jersey's sponsors over the next several years. ACFC will allocate nearly $2 million into the community in partnership with jersey partners DoorDash, Birdies, and Sprouts Farmers Market. The club previously announced their sponsorship model, where 10% of the sponsorship value benefits the community.

The teams away kit will be announced at a later date, as the club prepares for their next big event, the NWSL expansion draft on Dec. 16. Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms as Los Angeles and San Diego make their first selections to their rosters.

The 2021 NWSL season wraps up Saturday as the Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit play for the title on CBS and Paramount+.