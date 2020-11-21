Per a report from Globoesportes, Marta will miss the upcoming international friendlies with Brazil due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Marta joined the national team after the end of the NWSL Fall Series where she competed in all four matches with Orlando Pride. The Fall Series was a competitive series where all nine clubs were divided into three regional pods for additional competition after the end of the Challenge Cup. The Pride earned two draws and two losses in the series, and closed out the competition with a 3-3 draw against 2019 NWSL Champions North Carolina Courage. Marta recorded one assist during the Fall Series on a game equalizing goal for Orlando against North Carolina.

The Brazilian women's national team is set to play against Ecuador in upcoming friendlies on November 27 and December 1. Camila has been called in from Kindermann as Marta's replacement in the remaining camps. Brazilian head coach Pia Sundhage and her squad are scheduled to begin a short camp beginning Monday, in Guarulhos. The women's team will conduct training at CT Joaquim Grava.

NWSL recently released a framework for the upcoming 2021 season that includes players returning to markets in February 2021.