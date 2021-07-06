CBS Sports is bringing a brand new tri-weekly women's soccer podcast to your ears. Attacking Third, co-hosted by Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman is the newest edition to CBS Sports podcast network, and will feature three weekly episodes focusing on the NWSL, U.S. women's national team, and other domestic and top international competitions world wide.

You can catch the first episode of Attacking Third on July 12. Check out the trailer below and make sure you subscribe on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and and additional podcast streaming platforms. Roman and Herrera will bring their unique brand of insider analysis, commentary, match previews and recaps while tackling the biggest news stories from across the sport.

Herrera is CBS Sports' lead NWSL and U.S. women's national team writer and one of the top analysts covering the game. Before joining CBS Sports, Herrera's work was regularly featured in SB Nation, and the Equalizer. A Chicago native, she brings podcast experience and humor to her soccer analysis and game critiques. Her work is currently featured on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, with regular guest appearances on CBS Sports HQ.

Roman is a sports multimedia journalist who will serve as co-host and producer of the Attacking Third podcast. She serves as a contributor, producer and editor for the ¡Qué Golazo! daily soccer podcast and regularly features as an analyst and reporter for CBS Sports' NWSL coverage on CBS Sports HQ. Roman played Division I soccer at Marquette University. Additionally, Roman is an announcer for NWSL matches on Paramount+.

Attacking Third will welcome a rotating cast of guests from former and current players will join the show for interviews and analysis alongside Herrera and Roman, including regular contributions from NWSL announcers and former USWNT stars Aly Wagner and Lori Lindsey.

Attacking Third episodes will be available on the show's YouTube channel and on podcast streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow @AttackingThird on Twitter.