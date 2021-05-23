BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- Chicago Red Stars hosted Gotham FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois as the two sides played to a scoreless draw on Saturday. Chicago's home opener was played in front of fans for the first time since October 2019 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Red Stars unveiled their new "momentum" kits ahead of the match for the 2021 season.

The two sides played an even first half, as each team exchanged early looks in the final third. The visiting Gotham, fresh off a season-opening win against Houston Dash, had two early chances in the first half but were denied by the post. The Red Stars and Gotham were nearly even in total shot attempts, though Chicago narrowly led the stat eight to seven, and led in total shots on target with four.

The opening minutes of the second half was a continuation of both sides exchanging looks on goal, but struggling to find the break through, even with early substitutions from Gotham FC just past the hour mark as Chicago continued to apply pressure on the ball.

The two sides played out the remainder of the match to a scoreless draw, with Chicago earning their first points of the 2021 regular season.

Player Ratings

Let's take a look at some player ratings from the game. Ratings are based on a 1 to 10 scale with a 1 being an early red card send off and a 10 being like a hat-trick level performance.

Carli Lloyd, Gotham FC: Lloyd nearly broke through on goal but was denied by the post. The savvy veteran also forced the Red Stars backline to continue their movement in an effort to provide coverage. Put in a solid 90 minute shift. Rating: 7

Évelyne Viens , Gotham FC: The Canadian international got the start up top for Gotham FC and provided dangerous looks for the team during the first half, including an off the post shot. More minutes with in the starting lineups could elevate things on the top line for Gotham. Rating: 6

Jennifer Cudjoe, Gotham FC: The midfielder has been putting in shifts for the midfield since her debut in the 2020 Challenge Cup, and have strong individual battles during the match against Morgan Gautrat. Rating: 7

Mallory Pugh, Chicago Red Stars: The forward played her first 90-minute match in nearly two years and looks like she regaining her form once again. Perhaps not strongest for Chicago on the wing, but still the most lethal forward on the pitch against Gotham. Rating: 7

Danielle Colaprico, Chicago Red Stars: A strong defensive midfield performance from the long time Red Star, taking on the role of both disrupter and connector. Always stands out a bit more when the shortest player on the pitch takes on physical challenges. Rating: 7

Kayla Sharples, Chicago Red Stars: The Naperville native slotted into her preferred position at centerback alongside Tierna Davidson. Did well to frustrate the opposition's top line and get into position to disrupt plays. Rating: 6.5

Look Ahead

The draw means Chicago is still on the hunt for their first win and will face Houston Dash on the road on May 29. Gotham FC now have four points in their first two regular-season matches, they will host Portland Thorns FC on May 30.