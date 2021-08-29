BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- Chicago Red Stars defeated Kansas City NWSL 3-0 on Saturday behind two goals from Sarah Woldmoe and another from Katie Johnson.

The two sides played out to an even first half in terms of offensive opportunities with Chicago exchanging seven shots to five from Kansas City. Chicago's early tempo was a possession-heavy disjointed match with passes not connecting, while Kansas City attempted to transition when the opportunity presented, though the visitors were unable to make the most of their three attempts on target in the first half.

The hot and muggy match lead to a hydration break at the half-hour mark. As Chicago exited the break, defender Casey Krueger's shot attempt forced a save from Kansas City goalkeeper Adriana Franch, and the team reset for a corner kick.

The breakthrough goal came for Chicago off a set piece in the 36th minute, with midfielder Woldmoe connecting on a header in the box.

Chicago remained active in the attack after the opening goal, earning more corner kicks and closing out the half with more shot attempts as both teams even in their duals with 28.

Second-half shift

Kansas City made several adjustments to start the second half, bringing on Mallory Weber, Gabby Vincent and Hallie Mace for Katie Bowen, Desiree Scott and Kristen Hamilton. The shift in personnel didn't impact things initially as Chicago continued their attack, with an early chance in the 46th minute from Kealia Watt that went just wide of the goal.

Kansas City attempted to play through the midfield in an attempt to play themselves into the match, but were unable to break down Chicago's defense before making an additional sub just before the hour mark, brining Chile Logarzo on for Addie McCain.

The move was in vain as the Red Stars extended their lead just past the hour mark, taking advantage of another set-piece opportunity, as Woldmoe connected on goal once more.

Johnson put the game on ice with a third goal for Chicago in the 81st minute after a cross in from Watt found the Mexican international for a header in the box. The victory for Chicago comes after a three-game winless skid, and was their first multi-goal game since Aug. 1.

Lookahead

The win for the Red Stars puts them in third place, with the league resuming play on Sunday. Chicago will be on the road next to face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sept. 4. Kansas City NWSL will host North Carolina Courage on Sept. 5.