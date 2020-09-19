The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Sunday with the Fall Series as the Chicago Red Stars face off against Sky Blue FC on CBS All-Access. The two sides are meeting for the first time in this competition with Sky Blue FC returning to play after a bye week and Chicago coming off a 2-1 loss to Washington Spirit. The last time the two teams played was during the Challenge Cup semifinal. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this Challenge Cup semifinal rematch.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: SeatGeek Stadium -- Bridgeview, Illinois

TV: None | Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

Chicago Red Stars: The Red Stars last faced Sky Blue FC in the Challenge Cup semifinal where they eliminated the New Jersey side, 3-2. Chicago had significant opportunities early in the match where they were able to pull ahead with two goals, adding a third early in the second half, but faced a near comeback from Sky Blue stretching late into the second half. The Red Stars enter this current match with a few roster additions in light of various players out on loan overseas for the remainder of 2020 and team captain Julie Ertz as a voluntary opt-out. The team will also be without forward Savannah McCaskill who will be out due to a red card suspension from last match. The team injury report lists Casey Short, Tierna Davidson, Arin Wright and Katie Johnson as questionable ahead of gameday, but that makes them available for potential selection. The team will likely look to Kealia Watt and Sarah Luebbert for offensive options as the duo inked up for a goal last match.

Sky Blue FC: Sky Blue are coming off a recent Fall Series victory against Washington Spirit in light of their Challenge Cup semifinals appearance where they were defeated by Chicago Red Stars. Led by coach Freya Coombe, the New Jersey-based club is looking to build off its recent performance in the Fall Series. Mal Pugh made her Sky Blue debut and snagged the game-winning assist against the Spirit, but the team will be without her services for this matchup. Pugh is among various playmakers out for this match, along with McCall Zerboni and Carli Lloyd, who were listed as unavailable for the Fall Series due to injuries. We'll be keeping an eye on Midge Purce, who played on the wing instead of as an outside back. The team will likely rely on her creative abilities along side Ifeoma Onumonu while Jennifer Cudjoe, who recently signed a multiyear deal with the team, helps anchor the midfield.

Game prediction

First home game for the Red Stars in 2020 will likely bring big sentiments, with Sky Blue continuing their Fall Series attack. Pick: Sky Blue 2, Chicago 1