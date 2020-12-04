FA Women's Super League returns to play after a short international break. The slate of games this weekend will feature a number of USWNT players and NWSL stars currently on loan with clubs in England. Here's the full slate of games featuring some familiar names this weekend.

Saturday, December 5

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. ET

This match will a Manchester United side lead by USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press. The team is unbeaten in their last five matches and currently on top of the league standings.



Sunday, December 6

Chelsea vs. West Ham United, 7:30 a.m. ET

West Ham United is the current club of Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly. The English international and Challenge Cup champion is currently on loan overseas with the club.



Arsenal vs. Birmingham City, 9:00 a.m. ET

Birmingham City features Scotland international Rachel Corsie, who is currently on loan from Utah Royals FC in NWSL.



Reading Women vs. Bristol City, 9:00 a.m. ET

Reading Women feature Jess Fishlock, currently on loan from OL Reign in NWSL



Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:00 a.m ET

USWNT and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan is currently on loan with Tottenham, along with Pride teammate Shelina Zadorsky and Australian international Alana Kennedy. North Carolina Courage midfielder, Denise O'Sullivan is on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion.



Everton vs. Manchester City, 9:30 a.m. ET

USWNT stars Sam Mewis (NC Courage) and Rose Lavelle (OL Reign) are currently on loan with Manchester City.

Current Form

Five USWNT players return to play in FAWSL after an international friendly against the Netherlands last week. Heath, Press, Mewis, Lavelle, and Morgan with Lavelle getting on the scoresheet for the United States. Each player saw time in the game, a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final, as the team went on to win 0-2 over Netherlands.