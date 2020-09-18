EA Sports "FIFA 21" revealed the women's player ratings ahead of its official release on Friday, Oct. 9 in the United States. Last week the top-rated men's players where announced with Lionel Messi of Barcelona leading the way with a 93. Here's a look at the top 10:

Megan Rapinoe - United States - 93 OVR Samantha Kerr - Australia - 92 OVR Wendie Renard - France - 92 OVR

Vivianne Miedema - Netherlands - 91 OVR

Amandine Henry - France - 91 OVR

Dzsenifer Marozsan - Germany - 91 OVR

Lucy Bronze - England - 90 OVR

Eugénie Le Sommer - France - 90 OVR

Caroline Graham Hansen - Norway - 90 OVR

Tobin Heath - United States - 90 OVR



EA Sports

It's common with most rating lists to have agreements and disagreements. On this staked list we have fantastic players with impressive 2020 campaigns and some who have sat out play due to unforeseeable circumstances. 2019 FIFA's Best Award winner Megan Rapinoe leads the way with the No. 1 overall ranking at 93, with Australia's Sam Kerr and France's Wendie Renard follow as Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Big names names representing CONCACAF round out the top 15 with USWNT stars Alex Morgan (No. 11) and Julie Ertz (No. 15), rated 90 and 88 overall, respectively. The world's international leading goal scorer, Canadian forward Christine Sinclair, is ranked No. 14 with a 89 overall rating.

Goal scorers tend to get those higher ratings, and prolific international performances attribute to those, but it's good to see defensive positions getting ranked within the top 10, whether that's England's outside back Lucy Bronze, or France's center back Wendie Renard -- who is a goal-scoring matching on set pieces for her national team.

That leads to perhaps the biggest rating debate: USWNT player Crystal Dunn sits outside the top 15 and deserves a little more love. FIFA began featuring women's players in 2016, featuring international teams as playable options, which means it doesn't utilize club play as a factor -- but that doesn't negate that Dunn is arguably the USWNT's most versatile player. Her time on the 2019 World Cup winning squad was spent at outside back, but there is no doubt that Dunn is capable of playing on every line as she's shown during her time on NWSL clubs and overseas during her time with Chelsea FC.

"FIFA 21" is now available for pre-order on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.