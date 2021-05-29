The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Saturday as the Houston Dash host the Chicago Red Stars. The 2020 Challenge Cup champion Houston Dash are still on the hunt for their first regular season win in 2021 after dropping their most recent result against Washington Spirit. Chicago will try to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season after beating Kansas City NWSL earlier this week.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match in Houston:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, May 29 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 29 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas



: BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Storylines

Houston Dash: The Houston side has gotten off to a rocky start to the regular season and will try to turn things around against a Chicago team that is coming off its first regular season win. Dash striker Rachel Daly has been a bright spot for the club, scoring two goals in the last three matches. Though the Dash defense needs a better performance after some tough late-game moments during their last two games where the team let results slip away.

Chicago Red Stars: After opening their regular season with a five-goal loss against Portland and a scoreless draw against Gotham FC, the Red Stars earned their first win in 2021 on the road against Kansas City NWSL. The team was propelled to victory as Kealia Watt and Mallory Pugh changed the tempo. The two forwards linked up for the opening goal. The duo will need to continue to be a strong attacking presence for Chicago against Houston.

Game prediction

Two teams on a quick turnaround after midweek matches could make for some sluggish soccer in the Texas heat. Pick: Houston 1, Chicago 1