The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Sunday as Challenge Cup champions Houston Dash host 2019 league champs North Carolina Courage on Twitch. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this matchup.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: None | Live stream: Twitch

Storylines

Houston Dash: The Dash are coming off 3-1 win over the Orlando Pride. They were dominant over a traveling Orlando side, with forward Nichelle Prince getting her first goal in over a year after an injury, international duty and personal reasons kept her away from the pitch. Her play on the top line during the Challenge Cup helped transform the Dash into contenders. Look for her to play a key role against strong Courage side. The team will have a chance to pull ahead into the Community Shield standings if it can get three points on Sunday.

North Carolina Courage: They're coming off bye week where their previous match produced a scoreless draw against the Orlando Pride. They're away from their friendly confines at WakeMed Soccer Park, but will have the benefit of the added rest on their side. Brazilian international Debinha and Lynn Williams were impressive in the Fall Series opener against the Dash, as the duo willed the Courage to a 4-3 win. The team currently sits in fourth place on the league table with four points and a win catapult this side into a firm top-three finish in the race for the Community Shield.

Prediction

These two teams treated us to a wild performance in their opening match. This time around, the goals might not be coming fast and thick, but that won't prevent us from seeing some fireworks. Pick: Dash 2, North Carolina Courage 1